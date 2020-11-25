Imagine that you’re one of 4,000 employees working for a business with several locations throughout the Twin Cities. You had to close during the first shutdown. Since reopening, you’ve implemented comprehensive cleaning, safety, and air quality protocols.
Your company’s thorough contact tracing of 21.5 million customer visits across North America since May shows not a single case of COVID-19 originated from your locations. You’ve taken precautions, conducted temperature checks of everyone entering your buildings, and revoked memberships from people who refused to wear a mask. Your rate of infections for the coronavirus is .0004. All signs point to you doing everything right. But the governor thinks you’re partially at fault for the spike in COVID-19 cases and closes you down.
That’s the story of Life Time. I’ve been a member of the health club for years. The gyms I’ve visited are always super clean, with staff members constantly cleaning. I’ve even seen them use a forklift-type machine to lift people to the ceilings to vacuum dust out of the insides of light shades. And that was before the pandemic.
“Life Time is providing the safest environment for much needed activities at a very critical time,” the CEO said in an email to members. “Health clubs are not the problem. They are the solution to maintaining public health. They are, in fact, the safest environments people may visit as compared with other forms of retail, entertainment, or any other place, at this time.”
The company serves about 120,000 Minnesotans. I was at Life Time the last day it was open. There was a somber mood among staff about to be furloughed, with no federal stimulus support because of politics in Washington, and among members upset that they are once again unable to continue their health and wellness routines.
A guy I talk to at the gym on occasion is a body builder. He’s muscular, weight room strong, heavily tattooed, and looks tough as nails. “I need this for my mental health,” he told me. “I’ve been having anxiety attacks ever since I found out they were closing.” He works out alone, but said he likes the comradery and support from other lifters.
He echoed my thoughts. I work out alone or with my kids, but I talk to a lot of people between sets, even if it’s only for a few seconds. The workouts and interactions are important for many peoples’ mental and physical wellbeing.
I know people will vehemently disagree with me and advocate for closing even more businesses. I understand their concern. Everyone has his or her own comfort level. I also realize the number of cases in our state and others is skyrocketing, so I agree that something needs to be done to wrestle this under control. My issue is the blanket targeting of businesses that are doing everything right and can document that they’re not responsible for new cases.
It’s also worth noting that health clubs play in important role in mitigating other health care problems, like obesity and mental health issues. COVID-19 is certainly a significant issue, but it’s not our only one.
Life Time, like businesses in other industries, is the victim of collective punishment. People think certain industries are a problem, so every business in those industries is forced to shut down, regardless of their record of cases.
A lot of the problem could have been avoided by people simply wearing masks. One global study showed masks reduce COVID-19 infection risk by 85%. But as we know, some people refuse to wear one and actively encourage others not to either.
Now, people and businesses that did follow the rules are dealing with the fallout of increased cases. Many health care employees are overworked. Schools are virtual again. More people are unemployed. Some businesses won’t reopen after being closed during the normally busy holiday season. Yet big box stores continue to operate with impunity. I still see people in these stores without masks.
These businesses know they are deemed essential and won’t have to close, so they’re not incentivized to tell customers to wear a mask or get out. Some workers at a department store chain told me when the mask mandate first went into effect, if they saw a customer without a mask, they were supposed to politely offer one.
After employees were repeatedly harassed or abused, the company told employees to not do anything. That’s right — not do anything. Just let people break the rule and potentially put others at risk because the company doesn’t want to confront problem customers or lose a sale. Meanwhile, numbers are soaring and businesses that did enforce the mandate had to close. Something’s just not right here.