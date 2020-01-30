There doesn’t appear to be an antonym for the word microaggression, which is a term with negative connotations meaning subtle and prejudicial comments or actions. Even if a word doesn’t exist that’s the opposite of that, the general idea still persists of small but meaningful comments or acts of kindness that make others feel good.
I was thinking of this last weekend when my neighbor cleared our driveway and sidewalk with his snowblower. It made us feel valued as a neighbor and appreciative of people who do nice things without expecting something in return.
These acts can include doing something extra around the house, like getting up early to start a family member’s car so it’ll be warm when they get in, buying a gift for no reason other than you’re grateful someone is in your life, or leaving a nice note next to their keys to let them know they’re special. Even small actions can have a big impact. Once my younger son unloaded the dishwasher without being asked. It might be the only time I’ve seen my wife do a cartwheel.
I have an aunt who sends me, and everyone in our family, a homemade card for our birthdays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. She includes a handwritten note, in cursive. Pen-to-paper letters are a dying art, so it’s exciting to get one in the mail. They always make me smile, and I save each one. It’s one of the reasons she’s our favorite aunt.
The last time I went back to my hometown, I met up with a friend from high school. He asked me if I remembered visiting him when he was in the hospital for a collapsed lung. I didn’t remember it, or sneaking him in a six-pack of beer, until he reminded me. He told me it meant a lot to him. I get it. I spent a couple weeks in a hospital in my 20s after a bad accident. I remember everyone who visited me and kept all the cards people sent.
I now volunteer at a hospital and sometimes deliver flowers to patients’ rooms. Their faces light up when they see the flowers. On one occasion, a patient asked me to read who they were from. He said he didn’t think he had any friends and no one would care enough to send him flowers. I’m sure he’ll always remember the person who sent them. It’s the difference between someone who says, “Let me know if you need anything” and a true friend who proactively does something.
I notice little things people do during conversations. Some people I bump into around town always ask about my kids, seem genuinely interested in the answer, and make a point to pass along a greeting to my wife. This might not seem like much, but it’s meaningful, especially because other people I know and see around town can barely catch their breath talking non-stop about themselves and their kids, and never consider asking about anyone else.
My wife and I used to talk to a person regularly when our kids played sports together. One day my wife asked me if I ever noticed that he would never say anything nice about either one of our kids. I hadn’t noticed, but she was right. The next few times I saw him at games, I complimented his kids to prime the pump and see if he’d respond in kind. He never did. It showed his character.
Sometimes, a two-minute conversation can tell you everything you need to know about a person. There are also times when saying or doing something nice, even if it’s small or seemingly insignificant, can make a positive and lasting impression.