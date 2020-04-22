It is heartbreaking to see businesses and families struggling during the shutdown. The sad truth is some businesses won’t reopen and some people won’t be rehired. Contrary to what some people think, most small businesses are not awash in cash and the owners are not raking in monster salaries.
According to PayScale, the average salary for a small business owner is $65,225. You can argue whether this is a good yearly income, but keep in mind it’s a national average. That means the number is probably boosted by businesses in big cities with high costs of living.
When you throw in other numbers, like the fact that about 20% of small businesses with employees fail within their first year and it takes an average of $30,000 to start one of these businesses up, according to the Small Business Administration, this doesn’t paint a picture of luxury living. Restaurants face particular challenges.
Widely quoted stats point to only 50% of restaurants surviving five years or more. It’s tough enough for many of them to turn a profit in a good economy. This industry drives a lot of jobs and money across our state. In 2018, there were 10,681 eating and drinking locations in Minnesota, creating 275,000 jobs, or nearly 9% of the jobs in the state, according to the National Restaurant Association. When they shut down, everyone loses.
Many small businesses operate on razor thin margins. When they’re family-run companies, the stakes are presumably higher because the revenues are supporting multiple members or generations of the same family. These types of businesses are not designed to sustain short- or long-term closures.
Laid off and furloughed employees are facing similar stress and anxiety. A job counselor once told me that the three most devastating events that can happen to a person are the death of a loved one, a divorce, and losing a job. Having had several jobs I truly enjoyed only to be let go due to downsizing, I think it’s true.
Each time I lost my job, it was a humbling, scary, and incredibly depressing experience. Unless it happens to you, it’s hard to appreciate how painful it is, especially if you have a family to support.
Supposed experts say families and businesses should have several months of income squirreled away in a savings account for issues like a shutdown. The advice looks good on paper and under ideal circumstances, is workable. In the real world, it’s not always practical. The fact is, not everyone has a disposable income.
As anyone who’s worked hard, even holding multiple jobs, and barely scrapped by until the next paycheck knows, setting aside money you don’t have is impossible. It’s not always the result of bad decisions, lack of motivation, unwillingness to work harder, or wasteful spending. Vehicle breakdowns, unexpected health care expenses, and other unplanned costs can decimate meager savings and eat up paychecks, no matter how frugally you live.
Many small businesses are in this situation. After paying the bills, there’s just not a lot left over to stash away for down time. In tough times like these, small business owners who are forced to stay closed and the growing number of unemployed workers looking for jobs don’t need judgments or advice on what they should have done differently. They need our support.
That support can take many forms. It can be as simple as reaching out to business owners dealing with the shutdown or people looking for work, and asking them what they need or providing an ear. Sometimes, just hearing from others and letting them know someone cares can be a big emotional boost.
Brett Martin is a community columnist who’s been a Shakopee resident for over 15 years.