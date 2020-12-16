Have you ever received a Christmas present you didn’t like, but lied and said you did? If so, you’re not alone. A recent survey of 2,000 people found that only 15% respond honestly about getting a gift they don’t like. The top reason people fib, not surprisingly, is to avoid hurting someone’s feelings.
I’ve seen a lot of stats and facts about Christmas recently, found them interesting, and thought I’d share some of the highlights as we head into our final week before the big holiday. So back to unwanted gifts. Some 61% of Americans say they get at least one unwanted gift during the holiday season, according to finder.com, which means more than 154 million of us get a gift to re-gift.
That adds up to $15.2 billion spent on gifts people don’t want, with clothing and accessories being the leading offenders. Four percent of unwanted gifts get thrown away. Friends are the most likely to give a bad gift, followed by in-laws.
As if COVID-19 hasn’t caused enough problems this year, it’s also to blame for fewer people believing in Santa Clause, according to an annual holiday poll by the Siena College Research Institute. That’s disappointing. We could all use some holiday magic, but there’s a 4% drop in the number of people believing in St. Nick.
An international study from the University of Exeter found the average age that kids stop believing in Santa is 8 years old. An unfortunate reality is some parents are telling their young kids that Santa isn’t real. It’s because the parents can’t afford the presents on their kids’ wish lists, so they’re explaining why the kids are not getting them rather than having children believe Santa didn’t visit their house.
Busting the Santa myth isn’t new, even if it is more prevalent this year. In one of my first jobs nearly 30 years ago, I worked with a woman who told me her family never believed in Santa. Her dad wanted the kids to know he put in long hours every week driving a truck to buy things for his family — presents didn’t just magically show up at their house. That perspective stuck with me over the years.
This year, consumers in the U.S. are expected to spend an average of $998 on Christmas gifts and items, according to Investopedia. That’s down about $50 from last year. In 2018, holiday sales broke the $1 trillion mark for the first time.
As far as buying habits go, 62% of Americans buy their gifts in the week before Christmas, while nearly 30% start their shopping in November, surveys claim. The professional services firm Deloitte says half of Christmas shoppers buy gifts for themselves, too. Our family is a perfect example of that statistic. Two of the four people in our house buy for themselves when shopping.
The top item people buy for others, according to Finances Online, is clothing. The most popular gifts people buy for themselves are food and liquor. Finances Online also says 85% of people prefer free shipping over fast shipping.
A couple more random facts to close out: whatafact.com says that seven Lego sets are sold every second around the world. At Christmas time, that number jumps to 28 sets every second. Paul McCartney fans may be surprised to know that his song “Wonderful Christmastime,” which came out in 1979, is played so much every holiday season that it earns the former Beatle between $400,000 and $600,000 a year in royalties, according to news reports.