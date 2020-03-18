One thing everybody in Shakopee can probably agree on is there are a lot of terrible drivers in town. It’s surprising that a fairly straightforward road system that’s usually not plagued by traffic jams can cause so much confusion and create such poor driving habits.
It’s also surprising and even disappointing how many drivers still haven’t figured out how to navigate a roundabout. I tend to avoid the roundabout between the high school and the west junior high because I’ve nearly been T-boned too many times to count. I don’t need that kind of excitement in my life.
On one occasion, I had to stomp on my brakes and swerve out of the way when a woman blasted into the roundabout without stopping and nearly broadsided me. Then, when I drove into the Cub parking lot, she yelled at me, telling me she had as much right to the roundabout as I did. Except she didn’t. The driver in the roundabout has the right of way. I don’t know what’s more aggravating — nearly getting run over or having someone tell me it’s her right to run me over.
People have numerous opinions about who the worst drivers are and if some people drive certain vehicles to compensate for something. A recent study, published this month in the “Journal of Transport & Health” provides an answer. Drivers of expensive vehicles are the worst.
Those who drive flashy cars are less likely to stop and allow pedestrians to cross a road, according to the study. The likelihood of a driver slowing down decreases by 3% for every $1,000 increase in vehicle value. The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who asked volunteers to cross an intersection hundreds of times as they filmed and then analyzed the results. Overall, only about 28% of drivers yielded to walkers in the crosswalk.
Drivers of expensive vehicles “felt a sense of superiority over other road users,” researchers concluded. Those drivers were also less able to empathize with walkers. “Disengagement and a lower ability to interpret thoughts and feelings of others along with feelings of entitlement and narcissism may lead to a lack of empathy of pedestrians,” the study concluded.
The findings support a study from the University of Helsinki published last December. It concluded that men who drive expensive vehicles are more likely to be aggressive drivers. “The answers were unambiguous: self-centered men who are argumentative, stubborn, disagreeable, and unempathetic are much more likely to own a high-status car,” researchers say. “The same traits also explain why such people break traffic regulations more frequently than others.”
I guess the correlation between jerk behavior and the type of vehicle someone drives is universal. Some researchers suggest it’s not the car that makes a driver act a certain way. Instead, people with disagreeable personalities are naturally drawn to high-status vehicles and act accordingly when behind the wheel.
As for me, I drive a car that’s 13 years old. And I’m a great driver.