Several years ago, a friend’s son got his driver’s license. My friend told me she was happy for him and it meant she no longer had to drive him everywhere, but at the same time, she said she’d miss the one-on-one time with him in their car. Even though their car rides where typically less than 10 minutes, usually from whichever school he was practicing at to back home, the time was valuable because they had meaningful conversations.
I’ve noticed the same thing when I’m in the car with a family member. There’s something about being in a car, especially on a long trip like to or from a college campus, that encourages people to open up and share ideas or feelings in ways they might not do over the phone or even at the dinner table.
At times, the conversations can involve breaking bad news. I remember very well the stretch of I-90 in Chicago, near the O’Hare International Airport, sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic, when I was told that someone close to me had just lost her baby. Fortunately, most of my car conversations have been fun, engaging, and interesting.
Years ago, the conversations involved my kids’ excitement driving home from a sports game and hearing them relive the plays from their perspective. Now, conversations often take place on our way to the gym, store, or restaurant, or driving with my spouse to go shopping. We enjoy being alone and uninterrupted in a car.
The summer after my wife and I were married, we took a two-week vacation, hopped in the car, and drove through New England. We didn’t have hotel reservations. We simply drove from city to city, stopped when and where we wanted, and at the end of the day, found a hotel for the night. It was our favorite road trip and a great opportunity to talk, explore, and see new sites.
Research from Zipcar, a UK-based car sharing service, found that 31% of people are “keener to get deep and honest” while in a car, 29% exchange life advice, and 16% say the car is the ideal place to share a big secret.
The research also revealed that 76% of people have had a deep and meaningful conversation in a car, 73 minutes is the ideal time in a car for a good conversation, and 24% of people prefer to bring up an issue in a vehicle. There are various reasons why people tend to open up in a car. For example, there are few distractions, people know they’re going to be in the car for a set amount of time with nowhere else to go, and not having to look the other person in the eye helps put some people at ease.
The idea of having quality family time in a car appears to cross cultural and geographic borders. Volkswagen conducted a survey of more than 1,000 people in United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The survey found that 35% of people believe the car is a safe space where they and their families can open up to one another, and 37% say some of their favorite childhood memories are from family road trips.
According to a travel trends report from Vrbo, an online vacation rental service, 82% of families have travel plans this year. Forbes stated that “2021 is the summer of epic road trips.” If you’re one of the families taking a trip, or even heading to a cabin or Duluth for a weekend, it’s worth placing a premium on the driving part of the trip. Instead of getting mad at traffic or the idiotic drivers who are always on the roads, put on some good music, adjust the attitude to enjoy being in a car with family, play some car games and benefit from the conversations.