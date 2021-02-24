Last week my wife and I went to see the Sistine Chapel exbibit at the Mall of America. I’ve never been to Vatican City to visit the pope’s official residence in person, although I’m familiar with the incredible artwork. Seeing the images replicated larger than life at the mall exhibit was a moving experience and left me in awe of Michelangelo’s genius. It also made me curious about how having art in our homes can influence us on a day-to-day basis.
Viewing artwork is credited with lowering anxiety and depression, and improving critical thinking skills. A study in Norway, for example, found that people participating in cultural activities like going to art galleries and museums can improve their health and lead to a higher satisfaction with their life.
A study by the University of Arkansas in 2014 that surveyed more than 10,000 students found that the vast majority, 88%, retained information from touring an art gallery. The students also became more tolerant and historically empathetic after the visit.
A neurobiologist at the University of London scanned the brains of volunteers as they viewed artwork and discovered the art triggered an immediate release of dopamine into the brain. This causes the same dopamine-induced feelings of pleasure and desire people experience when they fall in love.
I haven’t been able to find any studies that say having art in your home has the same effect as seeing it in museums. But I’m willing to make the leap that there’s a similar benefit. It seems likely that if you care enough about a piece of art to display it in your home, it says something about you and hopefully, maybe even subtly, inspires you. At the very least, art in your house can make you feel good when you look at it.
People who write about art say it cheers us up, brings back memories, inspires us, and comforts us. Those weren’t conscious thoughts for my wife or me when we bought and displayed items throughout our home, but when I look around the house, what art critics say holds true.
We have pictures, paintings, and reproductions that are uplifting and some that are comical. We have artwork that we bought on trips and vacations. Looking at these pieces brings back fond memories.
We’re also fortunate to have heirloom pieces that elicit memories of their former homes and the people who used to own them. Those items make me think of our family members who have passed and say a prayer for them. Other pieces are from our kids, like the clocks they made in shop class at school, and have special meaning to us.
We have art that inspires us, too. The focal point in our dining room is a picture we bought overseas of a holy text that’s written and designed as art. We have other inspirational quotes hanging on the walls. One that’s in the hallway between our kids’ bedrooms says, “Wake up and be awesome.” If that makes even a sliver of difference in motiving them or positively influencing their mornings, it’s worth having.
When I moved my younger son into Bemidji State last month, I was impressed with the artwork taped to all the doors between the floors in the dorm. Each computer printout had a quote or a saying surrounded by a graphic design to provide an uplifting message. My favorite, which was attached to the door to the laundry room floor so everyone was sure to see it, said in part, “In case no one told you today… You’re beautiful. You’re loved. You’re needed. You’re alive for a reason.” It concluded with the line, “Don’t ever give up!”
This is a great example that art can be inexpensive and made accessible anywhere to make people feel good about themselves and provide comfort.