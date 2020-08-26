A couple weeks ago, a hairstylist told me that almost every day, at least one person comes into her chain salon without wearing a mask. When asked to put one on, they get abusive, call her incredibly vulgar names, and claim COVID-19 is a hoax.
Since then, some retail workers have told me they experience the same thing. They’ve had to deal with verbally and even physically abusive customers who refuse to wear a mask, claiming the pandemic isn’t real. When I hear these stories, happening right here in our suburbs, they really make me mad. No one should have to deal with abuse in any workplace.
I talked about this with a friend who’s a coach and an educator. He succinctly summed up the problem by saying people are conditioned to think they can have whatever they want and never have to be inconvenienced by anything. Unfortunately, that’s true for people who don’t follow our state-wide mandate or business requirements because they think their uninformed opinion outweighs the rules.
It’s astonishing and alarming that there are people who continue to claim COVID-19 is a hoax. And they expect to be taken seriously. They also expect to go into stores without a mask, berate workers who ask them to follow their policies, and think their opinion matters. Their opinion doesn’t matter, especially when it’s based on conspiracy theories.
When I strap on a mask to get groceries or go to the gym, it’s not because I’m giving up my freedom, cowering in fear, or for any of the other asinine reasons I hear from the anti-mask people. It’s because I want businesses to fully open and stay open, and I just might be protecting myself or someone else from getting the virus. As far as hardships go, it’s barely an inconvenience.
As if I need another reason, during my last doctor’s appointment a couple weeks ago, my physician advised me to wear a mask when I go out. I feel much more confident taking health care advice from someone who went to medical school, completed a residency in family medicine, and treats patients on a daily basis than someone with zero training who draws conclusions from internet memes.
Laughably, the people spouting conspiracy theories expect to be given the same consideration as the experts. It’s ironic and hypocritical that the conspiracy theorists who call others “sheep” for following a mandate parrot ideas they see online that have no scientific credibility whatsoever.
This type of thinking is why there’s a Flat Earth Society with members claiming the earth is flat. They say astronauts have been tricked or coerced to lie, and pictures from space have been manipulated. One attribute all conspiracy theorists, from those who believe the coronavirus is a hoax to those who believe the earth is flat, have in common is that they take pride in their ignorance and aren’t about to let any facts change their minds.
Research published in 2018 by an associate professor of psychology at Union College noted that people with certain personality traits and cognitive styles are more likely to believe in conspiracy theories. “These people tend to be more suspicious, untrusting, eccentric, needing to feel special, with a tendency to regard the world as an inherently dangerous place,” the professor stated. “They are also more likely to detect meaningful patterns where they might not exist. People who are reluctant to believe in conspiracy theories tend to have the opposite qualities.”
If people want to feel special by believing a conspiracy, that’s their business. If they think businesses and sports have lost out on billions of dollars in revenues because they’ve all been duped, they’re free to do so. The problem occurs when they bring their ideas into places of business, think those opinions exempt them from wearing a mask, and become abusive when asked to follow the rules.
So for those who go into stores without a mask, spew ignorant comments no one wants to hear, and scream at workers who ask you to put on a face covering, let’s be very clear: you’re not the Rambo or intellectual you think you are. You’re an idiot. It’s that simple.