Next Friday, Nov. 13 is internationally recognized as World Kindness Day. It doesn’t mean there’s only one day out of the year when we should be kind to others, but rather a day to make a concerted effort to be nice and remind ourselves of how we should act throughout the year.
The day was designated by a group of humanitarians who came together in the late 1990s to promote kindness across the globe. On this day, people are encouraged to make a “declaration of kindness,” according to the website, Days of the Year. “Donating books, food, or clothes to your local community is a great way to celebrate.”
The World Kindness Movement, an official organization, was the first to observe World Kindness Day. The group says the purpose is “to highlight good deeds in the community focusing on the positive power and the common thread of kindness which binds us.”
Kindness is a choice. It you want to be nice, you can. There’s a school of thought that if you make an effort to do something, like be kind, then it becomes a habit and then it becomes your character. People who are genuinely kind don’t have to think about it. It’s who they are.
There’s also the 21/90 rule, which says it takes 21 days to build or break a habit, and 90 days to create a lifestyle. That’s not a lot of time to transform into the person you want to be.
Sometimes I wonder if rude people act that way on purpose, or if their parents or grandparents didn’t teach them any better. Maybe it’s a combination of both. Others have the presence of mind to do basic courtesies, like hold open a door for someone, give up a seat to a pregnant woman, or say please and thank you. It’s not hard.
I don’t see any upside to not being a kind person, especially as we age and hopefully provide an example to our families and others. My high school English teacher once told our class that if anyone ever felt like making a derogatory comment or calling someone an offensive name, to count to three. Then the moment will pass.
Those were the days before the internet, so there weren’t online chatrooms and sites where people could comment in near or total anonymity, and without consequences. It would be nice if World Kindness Day extended to the internet, which seems to cultivate and perpetuate bad behavior.
Next Friday can be a time to commit to being kind to ourselves and others. This commitment doesn’t have to entail working hard to do a good deed or solving all the world’s problems. Instead, it can be as simple as everyday activities like throwing away trash in your shopping cart and bringing the cart back to the return area, letting someone cut in front of you in busy traffic, or giving someone words of encouragement.
As we head into a holiday season that will look different this year, it will be important to extend kindness toward employees trying their best and other customers looking for gifts. Many businesses will need our support more than ever this year. Practicing holiday cheer now can make shopping and everyday life more enjoyable for everyone.