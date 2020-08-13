I spend most days sitting on my porch writing or editing stories. Almost every day, I see FedEx and UPS drivers roll through our block to deliver packages to my neighbors. Some days, our mail lady also gets out of her vehicle to carry a large package to a doorstep. What impresses me is that they’re always hustling. They’re typically sweating because their vehicles are not air conditioned, yet they literally run from their vehicles to front doors.
Whenever they deliver to my house, I ask them if they want a bottle of water or a pop. They always decline.
I find it interesting that people who work hard as drivers, and have to contend with hot, humid days in the summer and icy conditions in the winter, are friendly, always smiling when making a delivery, and always running. There’s something admirable about the way they approach their job.
I realize the drivers are being monitored and probably timed, and they need to run to complete their routes on time, but it’s still impressive and shows a commitment. It takes a special type of person to be that dedicated. As I found out the hard way when I used to manage people in an office environment, it’s pretty much impossible to get people to do something they don’t want to do, like hustle, no matter how you incentivize them.
Everything about the drivers’ routes and vehicles are optimized for efficiency. For example, I researched UPS and discovered that drivers make left-hand turns only 10% of the time, even if turning left would make a route shorter. Turning left takes time waiting for breaks in traffic and can be unsafe, so they’re avoided whenever possible. During routes, truck doors are usually left open to make it faster and easier for drivers to run in and out of the vehicle.
Someone I know who’s married to a driver told me her husband typically delivers a couple hundred packages a day. That’s a lot of running. It makes me wonder how different some places of business would be if everyone showed the same dedication to their jobs.
Granted, many workers are dedicated, and it’s true across all types of jobs. But not everyone is. Some employees look and act like they’d rather be anywhere else than their place of work. I worked in a factory once, and a coworker told me someone in the plant had to be the slowest worker, so it might as well be him. That’s just the way some people approach their jobs.
I’m not a big fan of waiting in line. It fact, it can annoy me pretty quickly. In business, it shows a lack of concern about the customer. It’s one reason I don’t like going to the bank. I know I’ll end up in a line because there are only a couple people working. Same goes for some grocery stores and retailers. I typically get better service at a fast food joint spending $7 for a lunch than at stores where I spend $100 a week for groceries or a retailer where I drop a small fortune on electronics for my kids.
It’s hard to tell if people who hustle are drawn to jobs like delivery drivers, or if the companies figured out a way to identify certain traits in job applicants, then hire the ones most likely do the jobs the fastest. Either way, I’m impressed every time I see the drivers pull up, run to a house and back, quickly wave, and take off again.