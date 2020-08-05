A lot has been written about the myriad advantages of playing youth sports, such as building social skills, self-esteem, physical and mental strength, and goal-setting abilities. Extensive studies confirm these benefits.
One benefit that doesn’t get enough press is the lasting relationships that are created and nurtured through youth sports. This hit home for me the last couple weeks. One of my favorite parts of summer is the steady stream of graduation parties. This year, as a result of the pandemic, there are fewer parties than usual, but we hosted a party for our son who graduated high school and were invited to about a dozen others.
Every party we were invited to, with one exception, was for a graduate and family we got to know through youth sports. The exception was my niece’s grad party. Everyone who attended my son’s grad party who wasn’t a neighbor, relative, or co-worker was someone we knew from a sport.
When we moved to Shakopee more than 15 years ago, we didn’t know a single person in town. We made our first friends by attending youth practices and games. We’re still friends with many of them.
I’ve noticed that as kids get older, in particular the graduates I talked to at parties, they don’t focus on the wins and losses from youth sports. What’s important are the friends they made and the fun memories they have from playing and traveling together.
The same holds true for parents. We have a lot of fond memories spending time with other moms and dads watching our kids play sports. Just as importantly, we continue to get together regularly to share stories, catch up on what our kids are doing, and create new memories.
Former youth players have a long memory of how they were treated by coaches. Kids remember which ones were nice, gave them playing opportunities, and were sincerely dedicated to helping them get better. They also remember the ones who were solely interested in promoting their own kids or who yelled all the time, and even after many years, still dislike them.
This shows that what’s important in youth sports is not a win-at-all-costs mentality that drives kids away from a sport or provides negative experiences. Instead, it’s providing a fun environment that enables them to make friends and develop their skills.
When I coached, I used to ask the players to fill out a short form about their goals, what positions they wanted to play, and why they joined the sport. Every year, almost every player said he joined to make friends. Kids place a premium on friendships. This is common across all youth sports. According to the National Alliance for Youth Sports, spending time with or making new friends are two of the most common reasons kids participate in sports.
Once these friendships are formed, the bonds are amazingly tight. The players are incredibly supportive of each other, even after they stop playing. Likewise, parents are supportive of their kids’ teammates. There’s a kind of communal support from parents to all kids because we want to see all of them succeed.
The long-term benefits of participating in youth sports cannot be overstated. I’m sure anyone who attended the graduation parties I was at and saw the way the former teammates connect with and encourage each other will agree.