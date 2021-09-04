Last week I was driving out of a parking lot when a middle-aged woman yelled something inappropriate at me through my open window. It was rather odd. I wasn’t driving fast or irresponsibly, and I didn’t know the person who saw fit to make the comment.
That night, I shared the story with my family over dinner, and my older son said the pandemic is to blame for exacerbating the problem of rudeness. His theory is that people have become used to being at home, not interacting with others in-person, and spending more time online, where because they’re behind a computer screen or even anonymous, they feel more embolden to make rude or even purposefully offensive comments. Now that they’re out in public again, they are practicing that online behavior in the real world.
It seems like there’s probably some truth to the theory.
The pandemic can’t be blamed for ushering in rudeness of course. It existed well before COVID-19. In fact, a survey from 2013 found that 77% of respondents thought Americans were getting ruder. However, it seems like isolation and bad-mannered internet behavior have accelerated the rudeness trend to the point some people apparently think it’s an acceptable way to act.
COVID-19 has been cited as the driving force for rudeness in many aspects of daily life, from public discourse to how people drive to how they act in places of business.
Mask and vaccine recommendations have caused people to be defensive, defiant, and even belligerent, as if their personal beliefs give them a free pass to be rude and offensive. Those kinds of behaviors are what sometimes escalate into fights, people getting kicked out of stores, and airline passengers being duct-taped to their seats.
I’m typically a believer in the notion that we don’t know what other people are dealing with in their lives, like depression, a loss of a job, or a health problem, so we should be patient and understanding. Articles I’ve read say people who are rude often suffer from low self-esteem, are deeply insecure, lack understanding of human behavior, or have personal problems. In some cases, it’s also a learned behavior.
While I have to remind myself that rude people deserve compassion, there are limits. There are people who seem to enjoy being intentionally rude and deliberately make offensive comments. For example, I heard a story over the weekend of a teenager who recently got in some trouble, and a woman who knows him said she hopes he ends up in jail because he once called her baby ugly.
I happen to know the teenager, and there’s no doubt in my mind he said it, because he knew very well the comment would be hurtful. As a parent, I can identify with the mother who harbors a grudge many years later. If someone had said that to me about either of my kids, I’d undoubtedly resent the person too. People don’t always forget comments that are mean-spirited or forgive the person who said them, especially when the remarks are targeting their kids.
Over the weekend I also learned about and became an immediate supporter of something called “The 10 Second Rule.” It states that you should never point out something about another person if they can’t change it within 10 seconds. So, for instance, if someone has some lettuce stuck in their teeth after eating a salad for lunch, or needs to wipe something off their face, it’s OK to mention it politely because they can fix it in 10 seconds.
Other comments, like mentioning someone’s appearance, the way they walk, or their weight, that cannot be changed in seconds, days, or even years, are off limits. Mentioning it does not have a positive value, and is typically rude or hurtful.
It’s interesting how 10 seconds can serve as a benchmark for making the world a slightly less rude place for all of us.