With K-12 students back to in-person learning, we’ve passed another pivotal period in the pandemic and school year as we begin the third quarter/second semester.
While our district has not been alone in staffing challenges related to COVID-19 and general statewide shortages, every member of our school board has observed the continued commitment of our teams going above and beyond to educate and support our students, to better our community and our future.
The substitute shortage has been felt across the state and has put additional stress on school districts. Teachers, principals and other district staff members have filled, and continue to fill, critical substitute roles in many classrooms throughout the district.
And at the same time, we have Shakopee teachers delivering homework to those who couldn’t come to school because of illness, giving up prep time or personally checking in with students to continually build relationships. Add in the creative thinking by our Human Resources team, our district has also been able to hire recent teaching graduates to help fill long-term building substitute positions. It’s truly a team effort.
Paraprofessionals and support staff in various speciality areas also continue to be extremely valuable to our operations while also experiencing similar staffing shortages. Whether it’s ensuring no student goes hungry during distance learning to providing public health guidance, student support and general building assistance, each team, in every building, truly works together to make a positive impact on our students and families regardless of resources.
And then there are those who have had to navigate additional programming challenges due to the nature of their services. Pearson Early Learning Center, center-based programs and our special education services team have remained strong, even with similar staffing issues and program delivery adjustments that required in-person support during short-term distance learning periods.
With emergency childcare available during distance learning or adjusted no school days due to our partnership with the River Valley YMCA, we’ve had flexibility that has not always been available in other districts.
Creative thinking by our transportation partner, Palmer Bus Service, has also allowed routes to be consolidated with limited student impact, even when staffing did not initially support normal routes. While these shifts have come with bumps along the way, we’ve worked together to smooth out the process with student safety and support as the continued priority.
And the list goes on …
It’s also incredibly important to recognize the support of our families and community. The flexibility needed to navigate short-term distance learning periods as well as general school-year obstacles is most certainly noticed. There’s been times of extreme challenge, but there’s also been stories of positivity and resilience that make me proud to continue serving on the Shakopee school board.
The impact our educators and support staff have on a student’s life is significant. As a school board, we continually hear students talk about the positive impact that Shakopee staff members have made in their life. It is those stories that minimize the challenges our district and community have faced, and showcase what it truly means to be a Shakopee Saber.
Our appreciation for every district employee runs deep. As does the gratitude for our supportive community and families. Thank you — and let’s continue to make it a great school year!