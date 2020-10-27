The German language has a word for taking pleasure in someone else’s misfortune. Schadenfreude translates to mean experiencing joy or satisfaction from the trouble, failure, or humiliation of another person.
I suppose it’s human nature to feel a sense of schadenfreude in some situations. For example, when someone drives irresponsibly fast while weaving in and out of traffic on icy roads, putting others in danger, then ends up in a ditch, it’s hard not to think the driver deserved it.
Kids as young as two years old show signs of schadenfreude when they see unfair situations, according to a study from 2014. Schadenfreude occurs naturally, like other emotions, but can be an issue if it becomes prevalent and squeezes out other feelings. It’s certainly been prevalent in a lot of people during the current election cycle.
From talking heads to media personalities to internet trolls, there’s no shortage of people gleefully taking pleasure in the real or perceived problems of candidates they don’t like. There’s a distinct line between disliking a person’s ideas and finding happiness in someone’s misfortune.
A college lecture that stuck with me over the years was a professor saying people love their heroes, but what they love even more is to watch a hero fall from grace. About a decade later, I heard those words again, coincidently almost verbatim, in the first Spiderman movie when the villain tells the superhero, “The one thing they love more than a hero is to see a hero fail.”
Unfortunately, there’s some truth to that.
It’s sad that some people thrive on others’ failings. Jealousy is one driver of schadenfreude, and according to psychologists, it’s a trait often found in narcissists. A blog on Psych Central entitled “Narcissists Hate Seeing You Happy” says, “When others do well, people with narcissistic tendencies are reminded that they are not happy, that they are fundamentally inadequate. On top of being miserable, people with strong narcissistic tendencies feel entitled. So when they see someone else doing well, they feel envy and resentment.”
I make a conscious effort to stay positive and optimistic, which seems to be a good antidote for not falling into the trap of wishing ill on others or deriving happiness when someone fails. I can’t imagine being consumed with negative or harmful thoughts, and I can’t imagine that it leads to a good place.
By this time next week, the election will be over. Whatever the outcome, I hope we can collectively keep schadenfreude to a minimum, avoid the temptation to ridicule or insult the candidates and their supporters who lost, and get behind good policies, regardless of where the ideas originate. In other words, act like responsible adults.