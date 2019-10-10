125 Years Ago
From the Oct. 18, 1894 Scott County Argus
John Mertz has made a marked improvement in the appearance of his residence properties by replacing the old fences along Lewis and Fourth streets with a neatly painted iron wire fence of a modern pattern.
100 Years Ago
From the Oct. 17, 1919 Shakopee Tribune
The Home Economics Club held its first meeting of the season at the home of Mrs. Harry Hough yesterday afternoon. The program for the year’s work was laid out and assignments made.
From the Oct. 17, 1919 Scott County Argus
Jacob Mahowald has bought the stock of Adam Pfeffer and will add it to his harness store. Mr. Pfeffer will retire from business.
75 Years Ago
From the Oct. 12, 1944 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Under the sponsorship of the Shakopee Fire Department a typical “wild west” rodeo is to be staged in Recreation Park here Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.
The show, under the management of Bud Hanson of Savage, will feature some of the best rodeo talent in the northwest, sponsors said.
Trick riding and roping and bulldozing will afford thrills reminiscent of the old west, and dancing steeds will give to horse lovers an opportunity to feast their eyes.
The Saturday evening performance will mark the first time a rodeo has been staged under the lights in this section and is expected to be even more thrilling than the usual daylight show.
50 Years Ago
From the Oct. 16, 1969 Shakopee Valley News
Ambulance service in Shakopee is currently experiencing a shortage of ambulance attendants, due to the drafting of attendants into military service and illnesses.
Roland Graff, chairman of the Ambulance Committee temporarily managing the Odenwald Ambulance Service and associate administrator of St. Francis Hospital, said that men over 21 who would like part time employment as attendants would be trained by the hospital.
Times of duty are available on an around-the-clock basis, and payment is made on a per-trip basis.
25 Years Ago
From the Oct. 13, 1994 Shakopee Valley News
School districts in Scott and Carver counties will be linked together in an interactive television network.
Dave Czech, from the Carver-Scott Educational Center, presented the plans for the network to the Shakopee School Board Monday.
Districts participating, besides Shakopee, are Belle Plaine, Chaska, Jordan, New Prague, Norwood-Young America, Prior Lake, Waconia and Watertown.
The network would allow the schools to link up with Hennepin Technical College, Mankato State University and Normandale Community College.
The network, which is expected to cost a total of $356,000, will give participating districts the opportunity to share two-way video (interactive television) classes with one another. Czech said future plans could include linking up with districts throughout the state.
The network will also allow participating districts to transmit computer data between each site, and tie in satellite and fax machine connections.
Compiled by Wes Reinke and the Shakopee Heritage Society. Interested in Shakopee history? Visit the Shakopee Heritage Society website at shakopeeheritage.org.