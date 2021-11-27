I really enjoyed seeing the Shakopee High School Drama Club’s production of “Mamma Mia!” on opening weekend. I’m old enough to remember when ABBA’s music, which is the basis of the musical, was regularly played on the radio. Knowing the songs so well made the musical even more enjoyable and enhanced my appreciation for the pit orchestra and singers.
Our family attends the musicals every fall, and we’re always impressed with the phenomenal talent in our school, from the lead roles to the ensemble to the musicians and set designers. The high caliber of singing, dancing and acting every year grabs our attention from the opening number. Judging by the full house on the night we attended, and the resounding applause and standing ovation the cast received, everyone else seemed equally captivated by the experience.
What occurred to me as I watched the musical and sang along was how much fun everyone on the stage seemed to be having. Cast members were in their element, and it showed. It also made me feel good to see just how many people were able to showcase their talent. At some points in the musical, there were about 50 actors performing on the stage.
It’s nice to see so many students in the spotlight. In total, approximately 100 students were involved on stage and behind the scenes. This is brilliant because all of them undoubtedly wanted their friends, parents and relatives to attend, which is probably why tickets were in hot demand. It’s also brilliant because it allows so many students to be involved in something that makes them happy.
The cast and crew are known for being supportive of each other and having a lot of fun together. They certainly spend a lot of time together preparing for and delivering the shows, yet the drama club offers more than great plays and musicals. It offers the opportunity for students to get involved in a group where they feel they belong. And that sense of acceptance and inclusiveness is what’s important.
Many healthcare and wellness organizations talk about the value of belonging. For example, an article by the Mayo Clinic says, “We cannot separate the importance of a sense of belonging from our physical and mental health. The social ties that accompany a sense of belonging are a protective factor helping manage stress. When we feel we have support and are not alone, we often cope more effectively with difficult times in our lives.”
Finding an activity that students can connect with and that offers a feeling of belonging has a positive impact and can even be life changing. For some, it’s being involved in sports. For others, it might be speech, robotics, music, or bowling. And for others, it’s theater.
Every theater student I’ve talked with over the years has told me the same thing — they love being part of the drama club. Whether they know it or not, their involvement is building skills that will help them in life and even help them become better people.
“Theatre is important to students because it puts to practical use the students’ other educational core classes, and improves self-esteem, motivation, and achievement,” a director of theater for a high school in Nebraska wrote on a website. “Communication and collaboration skills are greatly enhanced through involvement in theatre, whether the student is involved in acting or in technical areas.”
Other benefits include learning teamwork, gaining confidence in public speaking, and understanding how to handle rejection for those who don’t get the parts they auditioned for, but participate in another role. In addition, students learn the importance of constructive feedback, the rewards of taking risks with their roles and the ability to express emotions.
The theater is also credited with helping students appreciate different cultures and learning how to show empathy by exploring emotional and even distressing story lines. These are all abilities needed in a modern workforce.
“Music, theatre, and speech and debate activities are ideal for developing what has been called the Four Cs of 21st century skills – critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity,” according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.
I suspect most students don’t think about these reasons when they sign up for drama club, and there’s no reason to. Having fun is reason enough.