Here at the Shakopee Valley News, we’re all about local.
It’s why you see our reporters at your local government meetings taking notes and following up with elected officials, sometimes asking tough questions.
It’s why you may have seen a reporter outside your child’s school on the first day of classes, talking to parents and teachers about back-to-school jitters.
It’s why our reporters can sometimes be spotted in no fewer than five spots around town in a given day.
Local matters. Trust me, we get it. More often than not, we find we’re the only news organization in the room and we’re covering stories that otherwise may go untold. It’s why we do what we do.
We understand that local news can help drive conversations, serve as the public record and help residents connect with what’s happening in their own backyards.
We work hard every single day to ensure we bring you as much local news as we possibly can. We care deeply about our readers and want them to be in the know, so they can make informed decisions in their daily lives.
Every now and then, we ask our readers for something in return — a voluntary subscription. Simply put, reporting and delivering the news costs money and we need your support.
A print subscription to the Shakopee Valley News is free. However, we ask that readers voluntarily give us $40.
The money pays our staff so they can continue to bring you local news.
In exchange for $40, the voluntary subscription gives readers complete access to swnewsmedia.com, where they can find stories from the Valley News and the entire southwest metro region. Southwest News Media also covers the news in Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Jordan, the Lake Minnetonka area, Prior Lake and Savage.
To subscribe, visit swnewsmedia.com/supportlocal or call Ruby at our circulation desk, 952-345-6682.
And, if you have a story idea or feedback, call me at 952-345-6679 or send me an email at rminske@swpub.com.
Thank you for supporting your local newspaper.