In last week’s opinion pages, we published a Community Voices column by Rochelle Eastman about her learning experience at Hocokata Ti, the cultural center for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.
As it turns out, it presented a learning opportunity for us editors, too.
The proper spelling of Hocokata Ti includes a “c” with a dot above it, which is a character that appears normally in our online articles but is not supported by the font used in our newsprint. This resulted in an awkward space where the character should have appeared in the print version of this column.
We apologize to our readers and neighbors, the SMSC, for this error, one which should have been corrected in the page design process. We will learn from our mistake and ensure it is not repeated in these pages.