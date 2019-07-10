Ashley McCray is the communications supervisor for Shakopee Public Schools. She has a degree in broadcast journalism and business management from Florida A&M University.

Editor's note: The "fighting" headline referred to the school district's legal moves opposing the report's release, not fighting between the school district and city. As the headline said, "Shakopee school district fights release of NeuVest report."

And it should be noted that the school district's attorney was quoted in the story, representing the district's stance on the issue.

In addition, the school district started out with a $4.5 million budget gap, which was reported on extensively by the Valley News and reduced by making budget cuts, including teacher layoffs. It's disingenuous to say that's an incorrect figure. The district faced a $4.5 million budget shortfall, and had no choice but to deal with it.