This is the time of year school board members look forward to. It is the end of another school year and we are able to celebrate the achievements of all the students, teachers and staff in our district. However, this year is a little different with the COVID-19 pandemic and the altered plans for graduation.
To the Class of 2020, this is your moment. You have achieved an important milestone in your life that nobody can take from you. Graduation from high school is meant to be a special time in your life. However, history found you in the middle of a pandemic that will likely change the way we live for some time. No matter how far you go, never forget where you came from and who showed you the path to where you stand today. Sometimes it is impossible to know where you are headed without reflecting back on where you came from. Graduates, during these trying times we must lean on each other to show us our clearest path forward. Your parents and other family members share the same sadness about graduation that you do. However, don’t forget about the best gift that your parents could have given you — they believed in you since the day you were born. They have taught you to be resilient, strong, patient and passionate about your dreams. Don’t forget to reach for the stars and make a difference in the world. Your parents will be proud.
To the amazing students and their families who follow behind in elementary, middle and high school, thank you for your willingness to finish strong. It has been a challenging end to the school year, but we have all learned to adapt and make the best of the situation we are in. We also commend our parents for assisting their students with distance learning while working at the same time. It might not have been easy, but we appreciate your dedication during these unprecedented times.
A huge thank you goes to our teachers and staff in Shakopee for finding new ways to teach, communicate and grow in a very short period of time. We often have little control over what happens to us in life, but we have full control over how we respond. As a district, our teachers and staff have embraced this opportunity to personalize student learning and connect in different ways. We appreciate you and all that you do to impact the lives of our students.
As the end of another school year concludes, the district continues to plan for the future of Shakopee Public Schools.
We already find ourselves looking into the future at what school might look like for the 2020-2021 school year. Over the summer, members of the administration and a group of teachers within the district will be developing plans based on the direction of the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health to ensure that we provide our students with the safest learning environment possible.
In addition, this is also the time of year when we finalize next year’s budget and project long-term financial needs. Unlike normal years, we are operating in a very uncertain economic context due to COVID-19. There are many more unknowns than in a typical year. Everyone is tightening their belts, and we are too.
In future years, our school district expenses will be outpacing revenue, forcing us to consider budget cuts, an operating levy to increase revenue, or a combination of both. Funding from the State of Minnesota has not kept up with the rate of inflation causing a significant funding gap for all schools in the state. In addition, many state and federal mandates for special education and English Learner programs are not fully funded, requiring our school district to spend an additional $9 million each year out of our general fund to meet these requirements.
Shakopee receives less funding per student than both the metro and state averages — and also spends less per student — while still maintaining our quality programs and services. In addition, we are one of only a few districts in the state to not have a voter-approved operating levy. Put all these facts together, and we are faced with difficult financial decisions ahead.
We are looking at various scenarios to be sure we can deliver a quality education while being respectful of our community’s financial realities. Please visit the “Finance Facts” page on our district website (www.shakopee.k12.mn.us) to learn more about our future financial challenges and to provide your feedback. You can also participate in a virtual information session on June 8 at 4:30pm — you’ll find the link on our website.
Strong schools build strong communities. We are fortunate to have a community that supports our students with mentorships and partnerships. These schools belong to you. Please, learn more about our future together and share your views. Your voice truly matters!