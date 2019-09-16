Shakopee High School has a great opportunity for businesses to help prepare students for college and/or career. 2018-19 marks the second year for the Academies of Shakopee, and we couldn’t be more excited.
The Academies of Shakopee are small learning communities of students and teachers organized around areas of interest. Students connect with others who have similar aspirations and with teachers who can make meaningful connections to their plans for the future. In ninth grade, students enter the Freshman Academy, which provides the necessary skills to transition to the high school and additional time to explore courses offered by the six academies. They select a home academy for their sophomore through senior year. Our six academies are Arts & Communication, Business & Entrepreneurship, Engineering & Manufacturing, Health Science, Human Services, and Science & Technology.
Our teachers and staff, in partnership with our community, are always looking for new opportunities to give our students the tools they need to succeed beyond high school. We’re excited to share our Career Expo that will return for a second year. Students will have the chance to meet with businesses one-on-one to gain insight into careers that align with their interests. The Career Expo will take place during our school day on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Shakopee High School Field House. The event will help our high school students identify their place, their path and their future. In order for this event to be successful, we need help! We’re looking for more businesses, that align with our academies, to get involved.
The Career Expo will give students the opportunity to interact with business partners, practice their professional skills and help them think about what career academy they may be interested in joining their sophomore year. The event will also allow our 10th-12th grade students to receive more information on their current interests, while also exploring other careers.
Registration is currently open for businesses to take part in this exciting opportunity! We highly encourage offering hands-on experiences or demonstrations that would engage students at the Career Expo. If you’re interested in showcasing your business, please email Jenny Ames, Community Partnerships Manager, at james@shakopee.k12.mn.us We’re looking forward to a great event for our students.