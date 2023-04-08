Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It comes in two forms — prescription and illegally made. Illegally made fentanyl is driving much of the increase in overdoses seen in Minnesota and across the country in recent years. It only takes a couple of grains to be deadly.
The drug landscape is dramatically different from when you grew up or even just a few years ago. Teenagers have encountered a substantial spike in this synthetic opioid more recently. Students are a new target for laced substances due to the new colorful, candy-like forms. They may also be intrigued by friends or exposure to social media. Think your child would never encounter fentanyl? Teenagers today are under a lot of pressure. Some teens may choose to experiment with drugs. According to the CDC, “In 2020, 76% of drug deaths in people ages 15-24 involved fentanyl.”
In Scott County, fentanyl has been on the rise since 2017. To the right you will find a graph showing the rise in deaths due to opioids. Take a look at the percentage of deaths involving Fentanyl.
Tips for parents and caregivers
Talking to them about the dangers of fentanyl and drugs helps keep them aware and safe. Stress not to take any pills that were not prescribed to you by a doctor. Good conversation starters to inform your kids may be the following: What do you know about fentanyl? Did you know fentanyl is used to make fake prescription pills? Talk to your kids about the signs of overdoses. They may encounter a potential overdose at some point in their life.
Potential signs and symptoms of an overdose:
-No response to knuckles rubbed hard on the breastbone
-The person won’t wake up or is passed out
-The person won’t respond to yelling
-Choking or gurgling sound
-Slow and erratic breathing
-Blue skin starting at lips and fingertips.
What do you do if you come across a potential overdose?
The first thing to do is call 911. This can be hard for teenagers to do but 911 will send advanced medical help their way. Calling 911 is the number one thing to do when identifying an overdose. Try to keep the person awake and breathing. This is very important, do what you can to keep them awake. Lay the person on their side to prevent choking. Stay with the person. When paramedics arrive, tell them what you know and have witnessed. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, comes in two forms: nasal spray and injectable. Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an overdose.
Prevention and harm reduction resources
Scott County Public Health and the Drug Free Communities program work to provide support, education, and training to help increase awareness and access to these harm-reduction resources.
-Operation Parent Handbooks and webinars provide parents with real-world information on today’s teen issues to help connect the dots between unsupervised parties and underage drinking, and between mental health issues and substance misuse. Scott County Prevention Coalition is working to distribute the parent handbooks through schools, churches, law enforcement and more.
-Naloxone group training with the Steve Rummler Hope Network. They also provide free virtual training and participants receive their own intramuscular naloxone kit.
-Fentanyl Test Strips are a form of drug testing that has been shown to be effective at detecting the presence of fentanyl in drug samples prior to use. You may access Fentanyl Test Strips at Scott County Public Health, NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center, the Steve Rummler Hope Network and Rainbow Health.
-Take It to The Box is a program for Scott County residents to dispose of unneeded prescription and over-the-counter medications, pet medications, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia anonymously, at no charge, courtesy of a partnership with Scott County Drug Prevention Task Force and ChooseNotToUse. You may go to https://www.choosenottouse.org/box/ to learn more.
-Deterra Bags are similar in disposing of unused medication that may be filling up your cabinet space and a drug source that youth might get their hands on. Deterra Bags are a convenient and environmentally sound option for proper drug disposal right at home. Scott County Public Health is distributing these bags in the community to locations like nursing homes, homeless services, faith-based entities and law enforcement. You may receive a Deterra Bag by submitting an order request form located on the Scott County Drug-Free Communities webpage.
Take time to dispose of your expired and unused prescription drugs or lock them up. We make our homes and communities safer when we dispose of prescription drugs that we don’t need. This makes them less available for misuse.
Students involved in the Shakopee Healthcare CAPS (Center for Advanced Professional Skills) program — Liibaan Egal, Abby Schleper and Prestina Garcia — are currently interning for the Scott County Public Health Drug-Free Communities and Child and Teen Checkups program to work on raising awareness of substances affecting youth in our community. CAPS students set up a booth during lunch at Shakopee High School to inform their peers about the dangers of drugs during National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week.
These students have worked tremendously hard to spread the word in our community. Some of their passion for this project comes from losing a friend from fentanyl in our community. Don’t be another face to fentanyl.
Abby Schleper is a Shakopee High School student and part of the Shakopee Healthcare CAPS program, interning for Scott County Public Health. She plans to attend Winona State University to study nursing.