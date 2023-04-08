Abby Schleper

Abby Schleper

 Abby Schleper

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It comes in two forms — prescription and illegally made. Illegally made fentanyl is driving much of the increase in overdoses seen in Minnesota and across the country in recent years. It only takes a couple of grains to be deadly.

The drug landscape is dramatically different from when you grew up or even just a few years ago. Teenagers have encountered a substantial spike in this synthetic opioid more recently. Students are a new target for laced substances due to the new colorful, candy-like forms. They may also be intrigued by friends or exposure to social media. Think your child would never encounter fentanyl? Teenagers today are under a lot of pressure. Some teens may choose to experiment with drugs. According to the CDC, “In 2020, 76% of drug deaths in people ages 15-24 involved fentanyl.”

Abby Schleper is a Shakopee High School student and part of the Shakopee Healthcare CAPS program, interning for Scott County Public Health. She plans to attend Winona State University to study nursing.

Tags

Events