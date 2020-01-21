Early childhood education is a very important part in preparing a child for elementary school and beyond. Being school ready not only includes learning the alphabet and recognizing numbers, it also includes instilling practices that allow children to have better social skills and less problem behavior in the classroom as they progress within a school district. Research in early education indicates that social-emotional competence is critical for children’s readiness for school and early school adjustment.
The early childhood program within Shakopee Public Schools incorporates a national curriculum model called the Pyramid Model. The Pyramid Model represents a comprehensive effort to provide teachers and families the tools and strategies needed to promote and support positive behavior, prevent challenging behavior, and address the social needs of all young children including infants, toddlers and preschoolers. It’s a similar model to the PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) that is used in the elementary schools in Shakopee. The Pyramid Model builds upon a tiered approach to provide universal support to all children to promote wellness, targeted services to those who need more support and intensive services to those who need them.
According to Julie Ritter, Central Family Center Administrator, the staff has been positively impacted by this model in several ways including self-awareness of their own reactions to situations with students. Ritter also noted that parents of students at CFC have noticed that their children have seen a major shift in behavior and have learned the skills to talk about different social situations and how they might be feeling.
Additionally, all preschool classrooms are taught the We Thinkers curriculum. This curriculum involves five or 10 storybooks (depending on the age), which teach specific skills needed to play and interact socially both at school and in the community.
“For me, the group plan, body in the group and whole-body listening lessons are vital to my everyday teaching,” said Monica Schmit, a teacher for the 3-year old Stepping Stones Preschool and PACE program at Central Family Center. “Learning how our actions create feelings in others is an important life lesson and one I hope my students use for the rest of their lives.”
Schmit added that it is amazing to see the changes in students who have never been in a classroom. “Seeing kids who couldn’t sit still for a 3-5 minute circle in September progress to following expected behaviors and really engaging in the lesson just a few months later has shown how powerful the Pyramid Model lessons can be.”
The Pyramid Model and We Thinkers Curriculum is another example of programs in the Shakopee school district that give students the opportunity to be successful not only in the classroom, but also at home and in the community.
