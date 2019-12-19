While my wife and I were grocery shopping the other day we happened upon a canned energy drink from an international soda company that had the term “organic” in large letters across the entire length of the can. We were curious about the “organic” designation, so we removed the can from the shelf to learn more. When we turned the can around we were shocked by the amount of sugar (44 grams) in the 12 oz. can, which for those keeping score at home is around 11 teaspoons of sugar.
The design of the can itself was very subdued, with none of the trademark aggressive colors or imagery of normal energy drinks. The ingredient list revealed “organic cane sugar” as the second ingredient, giving legitimacy to the manufacturer’s claims of providing an “organic” energy drink to the consumer. The USDA tells us that in order to use the term “organic” on packaging or labels the ingredient must be 95% organically grown. This means the ground used for growing the cane sugar could not have been treated with pesticides or chemicals for three years prior to harvest, unless the chemicals used are on the “allowable” list with the USDA. Suffice to say there is a considerable amount of wiggle room allowed for a product to still receive the coveted “USDA Organic” seal on the label.
This brings up an important point to consider as a consumer, and that point is that labels can be and are very often created to be misleading to you. How often do you read the back of the package and select an item based on its nutrition info? Are you reading the information for a serving size or for the whole package? How many servings are in the package? Is your 12 oz. “organic” energy drink one serving, two servings, or my favorite “about two servings?" Surely an “organic” energy drink is healthier than one created with non-organic ingredients, right? Is cane sugar better for you than table sugar? How about agave nectar or locally sourced honey as opposed to corn syrup? Should I put NutraSweet in my coffee over Stevia? These questions can lead you down a serious rabbit hole that often ends with more unanswered questions than you had when you started thinking about the subject.
One way to avoid the confusion of nutrition labels is to focus the main portion of your grocery shopping (and diet for that matter) on whole foods that are minimally processed. Filling your grocery cart with fruits, vegetables, meats and some starches will bypass the need to understand confusing and misleading packaging. According to the USDA the average family of four (two adults, two children) spends between $562.40 and $1,284.30 per month on food. Processed food makes up a large portion of those numbers, and you are paying for packaging and advertising along with the food that comes in the bag or box. If you swap buying processed food for whole foods your cost per month will go up slightly, about $1.50 per day, but the benefits to your health will far outweigh that added cost. Many people find it daunting to start buying whole foods that must be prepared, so start with buying enough ingredients for one or two meals per week to begin the process. Don’t forget that the average household has a 30-40% food waste per month as well, so if you spend the money on cooking healthier meals make sure you eat them.
The average consumer should focus on eating out in restaurants less and eating meals comprised of whole foods more at home. Buying foods that are “organic," meats that are “grass fed” and eggs that are “cage free” will all be healthier options than their traditional counterparts, but the cost of those products is prohibitive in comparison to the benefit you receive from eating them. Stop worrying about the labels on your food and start focusing your time and money on eating meals you cook at home with whole food sources. Start small by transitioning one or two meals per week away from packaged ingredients, and soon you will be loving the health benefits of moving away from the standard American diet.