It was the second-to-last week of school and my class gathered in the breezy shade under a patch of trees on the south side of Sweeney Elementary School. They giggled and goofed around, taking pictures with a student whose last day was today — she was headed to camp for the last week. One of the fourth-graders found a large fallen branch and it morphed into a show of strength — the whole class hoisting it above their heads in triumph. A group of three decided to break it up into smaller sticks, using their feet and arms to snap the joints of the limbs. A few posed with the discards; branches became trophies held up in victory and leaves became fake hair settled above goofy faces. It was completely student-led, nature immersed, and pure joy.
When I corralled my class inside, they immediately began working on finishing their economics projects for the year. We had been studying the origin of consumer choice. Some kids were doing research on tips marketers use to get people to buy things, while other students were creating a commercial using various apps to sell a made-up product of their own. Within 30 seconds of entering the room, students were absorbed in their work. The room was quiet and focused, as I met with different students to check in on their progress.
I’d certainly like to claim that the students’ hyper-focused engagement was due to my amazing lesson planning and direction, but I’d be stealing the spotlight from the power of outdoors and free play.
For years I’ve been blogging and sharing about the power of fresh air breaks in the classroom. When kids are allowed space to play in creative, positive, student-directed ways, I have consistently seen more calm, engaged, and positive students. In a phase of education where so many are concerned with the idea of learning loss due to the pandemic, I urge parents and teachers to continue to hold value in recess.
Even though I’ve taught at Sweeney for 17 years, I’ve gotten to know the surrounding grounds this year more than any other year. I recently read a quote featured on “Teacher Tom’s” educational blog. He quoted the director of the Berkeley Forest School in California (Liana Chavarin) to say, “The most important outdoor space is the one you have access to.” And while my school doesn’t have a lush woods or a large pond that would make an environmental educator swoon, we have ample grass and large trees.
So this year, inspired by a fifth-grade teacher in our building, I asked the amazing parents in my classroom to help get foldable camp chairs for the class. We frequently held lessons under the row of trees outside the building. Soon dubbed “tree school” it became part of our learning experience. An extension of the classroom that allowed us to have much-needed fresh air and movement.
And here’s the best part: I certainly was not the only teacher to incorporate the outdoors into this year’s learning. One day I looked out to see a fellow fourth grade teacher monitoring a mock “gold rush.” Each group of four or five under the shade of a tree as they sifted for gold, then cashing in the results of their finds. Later I saw fifth grade classes rotating in stations of activities — kids giggling in the grass in the shade. Not to mention the kindergarten teachers that had their students on the grounds daily, bringing out everything from bubbles to worms to lessons writing sight words with chalk.
Sweeney ended this crazy year on a “nature high note,” installing several new outdoor benches, a garden, and a Little Free Library — all generously donated by the community and spearheaded by teacher-gardener-extraordinairre, Christie Doorenbos.
I’m proud to be part of a cohort of educators who see the value in the outdoors — whether it be a sprawling forest or just the strip of grass at the bottom of the stairs outside the door.