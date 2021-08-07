When I started getting interested in photography six years ago, the first thing I was taking pictures of was sunsets. So, the first photo I ever took in a “photographer” mindset was of a sunset.
Since that first photo, I have taken hundreds of sunset and sunrise photos and have picked up on quite a few clues as to the best way to capture these unforgettable moments — things like what to bring, when to head out and what to expect.
When I am packing for a sunrise or sunset mission, I want to make sure I have my Canon 6D Mark II and Canon 28-135mm IM lens. That would technically be enough camera gear, but I like to bring along my Vanguard Alta Pro 263AT tripod for long exposures, so I do not have to hold my camera constantly.
Besides camera equipment, I want to bring a light jacket as it can be unexpectedly chilly before the sun comes up or as soon as the sun goes down, and depending on your location, you may have a hike to do before or after. Also, things like snacks and plenty of water are essential on all hikes.
Many people have probably heard before the term “golden hour,” and you may even know when that is, the hour before sunrise and after sunset, but that does not tell you when to go out. If you are waiting until golden hour to head out, you are too late.
Sunrises and sunsets are things you need to prepare for in advance and make sure you are at the location you want to be when the golden hour begins. Not saying I have always abided by this; sometimes, I will look out a window and see a beautiful sunset and have to rush to grab my camera and get outside for a chance at capturing it. You will see the most color about 30 minutes before sunrise and after sunset. The closer you get to sunrise, the fewer colors will be there, and the farther away from the sunset, the darker the colors become.
Now, what should you expect from a sunrise or sunset? Nothing. You would need almost perfect conditions to get the colors you see in photos. The timing has to be correct and something many do not think about is that the clouds need to be perfect. If there are no clouds in the sky, I will not go out for a sunrise or sunset mission. Clouds catch the color from the sun, and if there are no clouds, there is no color. But too many clouds and all the color will be hidden.
However, the number of clouds is not the only thing you need from the clouds — you need high clouds. Clouds that are too low will do the same as too many clouds, so having clouds higher up allows the sun’s colors to show more.
Sunrises and sunsets have been my favorite thing to photograph over these past six years, and I have come to find out quite a lot about them. I know what to bring with me when I head out and what to expect given the conditions. But, even with all that, I know it is up to Mother Nature to determine whether there will be moments worth capturing or not.