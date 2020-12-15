As 2020 draws to a close, I want to acknowledge and recognize the significant challenges we have all faced while doing our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We all have sacrificed so much. We will continue to be on guard throughout the vaccine period which will stretch into the new year
In this season of giving, I encourage you to think about those in our community who are suffering financially or from the loss of loved ones. Please support our local business. We want to take time to thank the frontline workers who continue to provide essential everyday services which make it possible for the rest of us to carry on with our daily lives.
More than ever, I am proud of the kindness and generosity that have been on display in our community over these many months. From the financial donations to the many ongoing food drives to the enthusiastic support of our local businesses and restaurants, our friends and neighbors have truly come together to help one another through this unprecedented time in history.
Even during a pandemic, our city continues to fulfill its mission of delivering high-quality public services that contribute to a strong sense of community. There are many accomplishments and milestones from 2020 that are cause for celebration.
We have created innovation with our fire staffing. We have been flexible on working from home. Our development pipeline with strong with developments in South Bridge, Canterbury Commons and our west end. As our downtown Deco apartment gets closer to its spring opening, just last week we broke ground on the new Shakopee Flats apartments on the riverfront. Soon we will breaking ground on a extraordinary park called Ridge Creek. Also, with great pride we recently dedicated a statue to Rev. Samuel Pond in downtown next to his friend Chief Sakpe — Rev. Pond you are home again.
It is a privilege and honor to serve as mayor of our strong vibrant community. These times are difficult with COVID-19 but as a community we will endure. Significantly brighter days are ahead and I believe we will be stronger in 2021. Thank you for your continued resolve, generosity and perseverance. I wish and hope you are safe and secure. My family wishes you the very best this holiday season. Peace be with you all.