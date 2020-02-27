A top priority for me this legislative session is to ensure that when Minnesotans need to get their prescriptions refilled, they can afford to. For too many families in our community, paying those bills has gotten harder and harder as prescription drug companies continue to raise prices.
No one understands that better than Minnesotans living with diabetes. In the last 10 years, insulin manufacturers have tripled the price of insulin. They are raking in record profits — over the last 12 months, the three insulin companies that control 90% of the market brought in $18.5 billion in profits — while forcing thousands of Minnesotans to ration a life-necessary drug. A vial of insulin costs between $2.28 and $3.42 to manufacture, but the cost to purchase it can reach as high as $500.
Minnesotans simply should not lose their lives because they don’t have access to lifesaving medications they need to survive, but we’ve already seen that happen in Minnesota. That’s why on Feb. 26, the Minnesota House passed the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, a strong solution named for a young man that lost his life when he was kicked off his parents’ insurance at the age of 26, and rationed his insulin while he waited for his next paycheck. I was proud to vote and advocate for this bill.
Alec’s bill takes the best ideas from both Democratic and Republican proposals and meets the goals of ensuring Minnesotans have emergency access to insulin and access to affordable insulin over the long-term. It holds pharmaceutical companies accountable by requiring them to participate in funding the program, and it can be set up quickly.
Now that the House has passed the bill with bipartisan support, we need to work with our colleagues in the Senate to pass it, and we should do it quickly — lives are at stake. This bill puts patients first and ensures Minnesotans can get the insulin they need at a price they can afford.
It’s time to stop prioritizing special interests that have resulted in out of control healthcare costs for families, and sign Alec’s Bill into law.