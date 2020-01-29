For over 50 years, the Shakopee chapter of Junior Chamber International has brought the Jaycee mission to our community, to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. JCI Shakopee and its members were honored to receive multiple awards at the JCI Minnesota Annual Conference earlier this month.
Kye Smith was recognized as the Silver Alumni for her work in leading a new efforts to support the homeless, while I earned Bronze Local President. Lindsay Case, Stephanie Corder, Andrea Beecher, and Carolyn Kostelecky were recognized as among the best local chapter officers in the state. PJ Zimmerman earned Silver State Vice President for his work in the membership area and Matt Duffy was recognized as the Gold State Delegate, a position that focuses on building partnerships with other Jaycee chapters and organizations. Elizabeth Gherity was honored as the Gold Jaycee for the trimester for her overall dedication and service.
Multiple members were honored with presidential medallions from JCI Minnesota for exemplary effort on behalf of the Jaycees and the community. The chapter was also recognized for its support of other Jaycee chapters, including having multiple members who each traveled nearly 3,000 miles in support of Jaycee events around the state and the nation.
JCI Shakopee also saw success in competitions designed to build personal and professional skills. Stephanie Corder was the runner-up in the Write-Up competition, where Jaycees are challenged to write prepared and impromptu essays on a variety of topics. Carolyn Kostelecky earned first place in Debate, and will have the opportunity to represent Minnesota at the national level.
JCI Shakopee earned a number of honors for outstanding programming. Multiple projects were recognized, including support of the Scott County Relay for Life, a long-term partnership with the Thanksgiving Day Free Store (which provides clothing and supplies for the homeless in the Minneapolis area), fundraising efforts at the Renaissance Festival and Trail of Terror, and a family-friendly scavenger hunt at Como Park. JCI Shakopee was recognized as the top chapter in Minnesota in the Parade of Chapters, and the Gold Local Chapter for the trimester.
JCI Minnesota also recognized members and chapters for their work throughout 2019. Multiple members were given Key awards; these prestigious awards require high levels of dedication, achievement, and commitment to the Jaycee mission and vision. Bronze Keys were awarded to Matt Duffy (state delegate), Carrie Moritz (state program manager), and PJ Zimmerman (state vice president). A Silver Key was awarded to Gwen Labovitch (state vice president), who also received the Sheridan Adams Memorial Award as the most outstanding vice president for JCI Minnesota. Drew Kothenbeutel received a Gold Key for his work as chapter president, as well as being one of five chapter presidents in Minnesota to be nominated for the Charles Kulp Jr. Memorial Award, and he received the Les Farrington Memorial Award as the overall outstanding chapter president of the year.
Stephanie Corder was recognized as the Jaycee of the Year for the state, due to her exemplary service and leadership. Kelsey Boler was honored as the New Jaycee of the Year for her passion and enthusiasm, which she has channeled into outreach in support of JCI Australia and their wildfire relief efforts. Paul Hesse received the Jim Jurek Memorial Award as the outstanding Statesman, particularly for introducing our partnership with United Legacy, a search and rescue organization focused on helping loved ones bring the missing home.
PJ Zimmerman and Drew Kothenbeutel had the distinct honor to be recognized as ambassadors. The Ambassador award is given to Jaycees with a history of dedication and commitment to the organization, and is the highest individual honor a Jaycee can earn at the national level.
Finally, JCI Shakopee had the honor of receiving the Henry Giessenbier Jr. Memorial Award for Best Overall Programming, in recognition of all of the efforts of every member to bring positive change to the world. We also celebrated the swearing in of Gwen Labovitch, a JCI Shakopee member, as the 2020 JCI Minnesota President.
We are honored to be recognized with these awards, and wish to thank our members, business and community partners, and the Shakopee community as a whole for the opportunity to prove that service to humanity is the best work of life.