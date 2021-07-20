Stakes are always high when you are making decisions that affect the future of students, teachers and the community.
A year ago, the Shakopee School Board grappled with the decision to ask the community for additional operating revenue with a phased-in operating levy during the November 2020 election. The board knew that asking the community for additional revenue was the right approach versus just cutting an additional $5.4 million out of the budget without community feedback. While there were strong numbers at the polls, unfortunately, the community voted the levy down which meant that the school board had to execute the budget cuts district-wide. However, those cuts did not solve the financial structural imbalance facing our district.
Since then, we have continued to analyze many different pieces of information related to the financial challenges facing our district. After in-depth discussions, the board felt that the best path forward was to gain additional revenue and made the decision to ask the community for additional operating revenue on the Nov. 2, 2021 election ballot.
During our July 17 school board workshop, the school board spent several hours discussing the journey we have been on to this point and which path forward is in the best interest of our students and community. Making an additional $5 million in budget cuts every couple years would be devastating for our district and community.
If an additional $5 million in cuts would be needed, the cuts would be proportionate across the district and would affect areas such as athletics and activities as well as result in an increase in student participation fees, restructuring or elimination of student programs, restructuring of school schedules leading to fewer elective classes at the middle and high school, and additional adjustments in classroom support and teaching positions. Increased class sizes and reduced teaching positions would also remain.
So, how did we come to the decision?
The school board studied the following items before making the decision on July 19.
School board vision and priorities: Earlier this year, the board established financial sustainability as one of three priorities for the district. With this priority, the board is committed to developing a structurally balanced budget for future years. This can be achieved one of two ways — continued reductions in the budget or receiving additional operating revenue.
5-year budget projections: The school board finance committee, Citizens Financial Advisory Committee and the school board have spent a significant amount of time over the last 24 months looking at budget projections through 2026. Without additional revenue, approximately $5 million in budget reductions will need to happen every couple of years to correct the financial structural imbalance.
Lack of state funding: State funding continues to lag behind the rate of inflation. Even with the E-12 funding recently approved during the legislative session for the next biennium, it falls short of the funding schools need to not only have a balanced budget but continue to provide students with educational opportunities for all ages and abilities.
Expenditures: 84.36% of our district’s operating expenditures are made in areas that are student-based (teachers, student support services, educational programs) with the remaining 15.64% spent in other areas (district support, buildings, equipment, and administration). In comparison with other districts, only one neighboring district spends more on student-based expenditures (84.55%) than Shakopee.
Community feedback: The scientific phone survey conducted in May of 2021 told us that 78% of the respondents believed strong public schools are linked to strong property values and 66% said that they would support an operating levy to bring financial stability to our district. In a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, it found that for every dollar spent on public schools in a community, home values increased $20. The study also indicated that additional school expenditures may benefit everyone in the community, whether residents have children in the local school system or not. Data from the National Association of Realtors showed that 26% of recent homebuyers were influenced by the quality of their school district when selecting a neighborhood to live in.
Pandemic response funds: While the Shakopee district did receive additional revenue as part of the federal pandemic response, a significant portion of the one-time funds is tied to specific programs and expenses related to the pandemic. These expenses include cleaning supplies, transportation, summer school, etc. Even if the district was able to utilize those funds at our discretion, it is one-time money that would not solve the financial structural imbalance facing our district.
On July 19, the board unanimously voted to place an operating levy request on the Nov. 2 election ballot. It will consist of two questions.
- Question 1 will ask for an additional $866 per pupil in revenue which will give the district structural financial balance as well as restore some of the cuts made for the 2021-22 school year.
- Question 2, which can only pass if question 1 passes, will ask for an additional $400 per pupil that will be used to reduce class sizes by bringing back important teaching positions, adjust teacher compensation to be more competitive, reduce the walking radius for each school from 2 miles to 1.5 miles, and adjust additional activities for our students such as more fine arts programs.
For clarification purposes, the amount associated with each question is the amount of revenue the district would receive for each student enrolled in the Shakopee School District. It is not representative of what the impact would be for each taxpayer in Shakopee.
While this was an extremely difficult decision made by the school board, we felt it was the right decision to move our district forward and to continue to offer an outstanding education. In addition, this decision also supports the community’s belief that strong schools help make Shakopee a strong community.
A community forum will be held on Monday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Thrust Stage at the Shakopee High School where more information will be presented about the operating levy request this November. Community members will have the opportunity to ask questions on the district’s financial challenges and the path ahead. We hope you will be able to attend.