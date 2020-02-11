On Jan. 6, I was elected to serve as chair of the Shakopee School Board by my peers. While this is only my second year of service on the board, I appreciate the confidence bestowed in me to lead the school board in 2020.
Our seven member board consists of a wide-range of talents and experiences in areas such as finance, education, instructional technology, human resources, military service, as well as marketing and communications. However, one thing remains constant: we are one body of individuals who work together with the goal of improving our schools. It is our collective responsibility to the Shakopee community to govern the school district efficiently and effectively.
We understand that trust is like a forest — a long time growing, but is easily burned down. The community survey, conducted by the district last July, told us that the level of trust in the school board was improving, which was great to hear. However, our work is far from complete as we continue to work on cultivating a deeper connection and trust within our community.
Listening to the stakeholders in our district is one of the many ways we can continue to build trust. This includes listening to ideas and concerns about our school district from our community members, business leaders, parents, teachers, staff and administrators. Listening is about learning and respect. The more we listen, the more informed we can be to make decisions.
Because we understand the value and the importance of engaging with our community, we have created the School Board Community Engagement Committee, which will specifically focus on how the board can more regularly engage with the community.
Throughout the course of the year, the board is planning various opportunities for the community to attend listening sessions with school board members. Watch for more information about these opportunities in the near future.
Other notes of interest:
- As our Legislature starts its 2020 session, there are several education bills that will be considered including, but not limited to, annual school safety aid, special education cross-subsidy funds, linking the state aid formula to inflation and the addition of 1% to the funding formula for the second year of the biennium.
- Shakopee has two candidates for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year: Sheila Matzke, Special Education teacher at Sun Path Elementary; and Rachael Schweigert, Young Scholars Specialist at Jackson and Sweeney Elementary schools. Congratulations Sheila and Rachael!
- The sale of a small parcel of land near Jackson Elementary was completed Jan. 30. The value of the transaction was added to the school district’s fund balance.
As a school board member and parent in the district, I applaud the job that our teachers, staff and administration do each day with our students. Our community should be proud of the tremendous amount of opportunities that are available to our students both in the classroom and through programs with our community business partners. The future is bright in Shakopee.
I, along with the entire school board, look forward to connecting with our community more frequently in the coming months.