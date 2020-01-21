Shakopee is blessed with an abundance of parks. At the east entrance, Memorial Park represents the city’s history. Huber Park, at the north entrance, showcases the city’s entertainment options. And, at the southwest entrance, Lions Park highlights recreation activities.
A history of community involvement has brought about some of the best features of these parks. The best examples of this involvement are at Lions Park, where involvement from the Boy Scouts, Lions, Jaycees, Hockey Association, and other citizens groups have built and enhanced many of the park's features. Other examples include the veterans display at Memorial Park and the playground at Huber Park.
The recent release of Shakopee’s park plan and changes either made or proposed, has resulted in much community discussion and friction between citizens, the Shakopee City Council and staff. In particular, two planned changes are current areas of citizen contention.
The decision to leave Riverside Fields outdoor ice unopened, to be followed by it's removal has that neighborhood up in arms. I would like to openly challenge the city council to reconsider their position on the planned closure of Riverside Fields based on the following, obtained from the published Parks, Trails, and Recreation Master Plan:
- Page 29 states that the plan serves as a 20-year vision and framework, to be evaluated and modified as situations change.
- Page 53 of the plan addressing winter recreation trends contains no information, stating the winter trends are still to be developed.
- Page 155 addresses outdoor ice usage and states that Parks and Recreation staff should continue to monitor rink usage over the 2019-2020 season.
Based on the above, it would seem to be common sense that the city council would reconsider their decision not to operate Riverside Fields rink when presented with overwhelming neighborhood support. No convincing reason for was provided for turning down the request. Statements indicating that it’s too late to reconsider, and the decision has already been made, are in direct opposition to information in the published plan. Change is difficult, as Mayor Bill Mars stated, and the actions of the city council demonstrate his point.
Published plans for the Veterans’ memorial, which was donated and installed by local volunteers, at Memorial Park call for splitting this memorial and moving portions to two separate locations at Huber and Quarry Lake parks. This memorial currently greets visitors to our city at the east entrance to downtown, and represents both Shakopee’s history of service, and respect for that service. Page 75 of the City’s Park plan notes citizens comments appreciating this memorial in this location. The memorial does not conflict with the city’s goal of cultural and historical reflection, but rather, is a part of that history. Huber Park does not offer suitable space for the entire memorial, including the Cobra helicopter, and there is no real reason given for a partial Veterans memorial at Quarry Lake park. A meeting has been set for Monday, Jan. 27 at 7pm at the Shakopee American Legion, and all are welcome and encouraged to attend.
There are many exciting ideas in the Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan. Our history of community involvement has, and will continue, to bring wonderful additions and enhancements to our parks. I hope the community and city council can come together, compromise, and come up with common sense solutions that allow us to move forward with a plan that reflects the very best of Shakopee.