Kristi Peterson

Kristi Peterson

Kristi Peterson

Last month, I discussed the importance of listening to all stakeholders in our district. When I studied journalism as part of my undergraduate degree, I learned that if I wanted to be a good interviewer, I needed to be a good listener. This learned skill is also critical in a leadership role in business or other organizations. Our mission statement also follows this same principal, “Shakopee Schools, in partnership with our community, will educate lifelong learners to succeed in a diverse world.” When we listen, we learn from each other.

Starting this month, Shakopee School Board members invite you to attend a coffee chat. Our first “Coffee Chat” will take place on Saturday, March 21 at Starbucks on Old Carriage Court (Southbridge area) in Shakopee from 8:30-9:30 a.m. This is the community’s opportunity to bring any questions related to governing the school district to a school board member. This is also a great time to get to know your school board members.

Mark your calendars for other upcoming scheduled coffee chat dates:

  • Wednesday, May 20 from 7-8:00 a.m. at Sit & Sip (downtown Shakopee).
  • Wednesday, July 15 from 7-8 a.m. at Sit & Sip.
  • Saturday, Sept. 19 from 8-9:30am at Starbucks (Southbridge location). 

Tuning-in to the concerns and voices of the community is very important. If you are unable to participate in an upcoming coffee chat, there are a variety of ways to communicate with the Shakopee School Board.

  • Public Board Meetings: A standing agenda item at each school board meeting gives the public an opportunity to address the board within the established guidelines for public comment established by the school district.
  • Email: On the Shakopee  Public Schools website, the school board’s individual email addresses are posted on the “Meet the Board” webpage, which can be found at shakopee.k12.mn.us/Page/9669
  • Telephone: For topics that might be more complex, a phone call might be the most effective. Board members phone numbers are listed on the district website.

We look forward to seeing you at one of our upcoming listening sessions.

Kristi Peterson is the chair of the Shakopee School Board. Peterson also serves on the finance, community engagement, and citizens’ communications advisory committees. Peterson was elected to the school board in November 2018.

Tags

Events

Recommended for you