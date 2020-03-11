Last month, I discussed the importance of listening to all stakeholders in our district. When I studied journalism as part of my undergraduate degree, I learned that if I wanted to be a good interviewer, I needed to be a good listener. This learned skill is also critical in a leadership role in business or other organizations. Our mission statement also follows this same principal, “Shakopee Schools, in partnership with our community, will educate lifelong learners to succeed in a diverse world.” When we listen, we learn from each other.
Starting this month, Shakopee School Board members invite you to attend a coffee chat. Our first “Coffee Chat” will take place on Saturday, March 21 at Starbucks on Old Carriage Court (Southbridge area) in Shakopee from 8:30-9:30 a.m. This is the community’s opportunity to bring any questions related to governing the school district to a school board member. This is also a great time to get to know your school board members.
Mark your calendars for other upcoming scheduled coffee chat dates:
- Wednesday, May 20 from 7-8:00 a.m. at Sit & Sip (downtown Shakopee).
- Wednesday, July 15 from 7-8 a.m. at Sit & Sip.
- Saturday, Sept. 19 from 8-9:30am at Starbucks (Southbridge location).
Tuning-in to the concerns and voices of the community is very important. If you are unable to participate in an upcoming coffee chat, there are a variety of ways to communicate with the Shakopee School Board.
- Public Board Meetings: A standing agenda item at each school board meeting gives the public an opportunity to address the board within the established guidelines for public comment established by the school district.
- Email: On the Shakopee Public Schools website, the school board’s individual email addresses are posted on the “Meet the Board” webpage, which can be found at shakopee.k12.mn.us/Page/9669.
- Telephone: For topics that might be more complex, a phone call might be the most effective. Board members phone numbers are listed on the district website.
We look forward to seeing you at one of our upcoming listening sessions.