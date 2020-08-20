March seems like such a long time ago when our staff and students were part of an abrupt change from classroom learning to distance learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the school year, we had visions of students returning to school on Sept. 8 like a normal school year. Unfortunately, the pandemic still grips our country, state and community which has resulted in modifying the return to school.
As a board, we get it. Everyone is frustrated that we can’t safely have our students and staff return to school like normal. We are frustrated too! We want our students in the classroom as much as parents and our community do. We understand that changes can make people anxious and that there is not a perfect solution. However, we believe that our back-to-school plans will give students the best learning opportunities in a challenging situation that every public school district across the state faces.
A huge thank you goes out to the team of individuals from administration, principals, teaching and learning, classroom teachers and other district support teams, that have spent hundreds of hours preparing three different learning models: in-person, a hybrid model and distance learning, along with Shakopee Online. This team of dedicated individuals spent most of their summer preparing to give our students in Shakopee the best education that we can give them under the circumstances we are living in. Our school board applauds your efforts.
Although our learning models were solid before the governor shared his guidance to schools across Minnesota in late July, there was still work to do. This work surrounded the most important piece to any plan: the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Our health, safety and operations plan as presented during our Aug. 10 board meeting gave an outline of how we plan to ensure our students and staff remain healthy and safe as possible. This outline includes the precautions taken by the district in physical buildings and classrooms, transportation, nutrition services and day-to-day operations.
For example in the hybrid model, if a classroom typically held 32 students, only 16 students will be allowed in that classroom at a time. The students would sit in one area of the classroom, leaving the other chairs open for the next class to come in and utilize. This type of rotation in the classroom will allow for more effective cleaning in between classes.
Many other precautions will be implemented such as increased ventilation and fresh air in the buildings, sanitation stations in classrooms and throughout the buildings, staggered use of communal spaces, limited number of visitors in all buildings, and modified meal times and locations. Precautions on buses will include assigned seating, loading from the back to the front, and disinfecting following each route.
Per the state mandate, all students and staff will be required to wear a face covering during the school day. We understand that our younger students might be challenged by this, but we ask our families, if you have not already done so, to begin working with your children about the importance of face coverings in school and have them practice wearing a mask before school starts.
Remember, we are all in this together and we need to be supportive of each other. I encourage our community to reach out to a teacher and/or staff member and tell them how much you appreciate what they are doing. A simple gesture will lift them up and let them know that our community has their back during an unprecedented time.
I recently came across a saying that we all need to remember as we approach the start of a new school year: The three most important school supplies for the new school year are patience, flexibility and grace.