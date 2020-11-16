This was a year of firsts for the Shakopee City Clerk’s Office. It was the first time the city conducted the presidential primary, held absentee in-person voting at City Hall and prepared elections in a global pandemic. Through all these firsts, we want to acknowledge all those who helped us accomplish a successful election year.
To Scott County Elections staff, thank you for your support with supplies, knowledge and direction in preparing our polling locations, our election judges and keeping us informed on the ever-changing arena of elections. It is great to be on the same team!
To our head election judges and election judges, thank you for taking time out of your busy lives in this crazy year to serve your community and nation as an election judge. This year, we had 112 first-time election judges. Thank you for serving voters with efficient, polite and safe service. We received many compliments on how smoothly things ran in each of our polling locations. It is all because of you! I hope we have the opportunity to work with you again in the future. A special thank you to Terry Jo Jorgenson, Joan Karst and Maddie Valiant for stepping in at short notice and for long hours to come alongside us and do whatever was needed. You were a blessing to our team.
To the Public Works Department, thank you for all your help delivering, setting up and returning equipment and signs. Your many hands make that part of the process run smoothly, and we are so happy to have you on our team.
To the City Hall staff, thank you for your help and patience as we navigated our first year of absentee in-person voting in our building. You directed voters, gave instructions, moved furniture, answered questions and encouraged us daily. A special thank you to our City Clerk’s staff, Heidi Emerson and Terri Valiant, for all the many hours you spent planning, strategizing and preparing for elections. Thank you for your dedication and perseverance through this very challenging year.
To our Shakopee voters, we want to thank you, too, for your patience and kindness as you waited for long hours in line to vote. Thank you for following directions in the polling places and social distancing for the safety of others. Thank you for proving once again that Shakopee is filled with great residents. It is a pleasure serving you.