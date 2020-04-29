Over the past six weeks, there has certainly been a significant amount of change in the world — change that was sudden and unexpected. There wasn’t a book to pull off the shelf to help guide us through it. When Gov. Tim Walz issued the executive order declaring that the state of Minnesota was in a peacetime emergency, our school board was given the authority to hold our regular meetings by conference call or other electronic means such as video conferencing. Our meetings are still public meetings. Instructions are available on the district’s website as to how to submit a public comment for an upcoming meeting. A link to our meetings via video conferencing can also be found on the district website. As with previous meetings, they will also be recorded and posted on the website.
As I write this piece, Gov. Walz has ordered schools to continue distance learning for the rest of the school year. While we anticipated that this would happen, it certainly is tough news to hear. It is disappointing because our students will not have the opportunity to participate in spring sports seasons, final band concerts, plays, classroom experiences, etc. Students will miss their last days together in elementary school before transitioning to one of our middle schools and our middle school students will miss being together for their last days before entering high school. In-person final goodbyes between students and district staff will be absent. Lastly, my heart is broken for the class of 2020. They will be writing a different ending to their high school years than what they envisioned. While this news is still very fresh, we do know that we will give our seniors a graduation experience. More details will be available in the coming days.
In my last communication, I discussed the school board coffee chat initiative. We invited members of our community to participate in a coffee chat with two board members starting on Saturday, March 21. Unfortunately with the stay-at-home order from Gov. Walz, we have had to postpone this opportunity. Community engagement remains very important to the school board. Thus, we are working on a “virtual coffee chat” with two board members. Watch for more information in the near future.
From athletics to the classroom, from community education to food service, our district employees have had to pivot and provide the same education and programs in a different way over a very short period of time. To that extent, I commend our district leadership for their relentless dedication to navigating our district during this unprecedented time.
Distance learning in Shakopee has been going very well. As a result of the support from our community, technology has allowed us to create and deliver not only our teaching but allowed us to connect with our students like never before. Now more than ever, it is important to stay connected. Not just technologically, but emotionally connected with our students and their families, within our community. While I knew this was the case before, I have seen over the past few weeks how much our teachers and staff care about our students, and it has made me very proud knowing we have a district full of compassionate people. It is truly remarkable. As a parent of a high school student, I have read the caring nature of many emails and messages that my student has received from teachers outlining their care for the well-being of the students and their families. I recognize that this has not been an easy transition to distance learning but I applaud our teachers and staff members for their countless hours and days of preparation to ensure that we are able to continue educating our students. This is what makes Shakopee a great community.
Sun Path is the designated school where our child care for essential workers is located. Our custodial team has done a fantastic job of ensuring that this building is thoroughly cleaned each day to maintain a safe place for our staff and students. In addition, our staff members working with the child care program have provided a great experience for those students. Our technology department has spent countless hours to ensure that our students’ devices are running smoothly for distance learning. We can’t forget about the important work of our food service team, delivering thousands of meals to our students since mid-March.
All of these great things have been happening while our administration and school board continue to run our school district in the same way that we would during a normal school year. However, the challenges we face as a district have not changed. The unprecedented economic difficulties that our community and state face will likely present additional challenges to all school districts across the state, including Shakopee. We continue to review all options at this point in time to conquer the financial challenges facing our district so that we can continue to deliver an exceptional education experience in Shakopee classrooms.
There are so many wonderful things happening in our community to lift each other up during a time of uncertainty. Whether it’s our teachers reaching out to students checking on their well-being, our local restaurants raising funds for those in professions that have been shutdown, or community members making masks for healthcare workers and those who are more vulnerable during these times, it gives me great comfort as I read and see firsthand how much our community cares for one another. We are all in this together.