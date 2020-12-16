Personality, quality, and heart; that is what makes up a local business; it’s not about branding, celebrity endorsements, or labels. Small businesses have two priorities: what they do, and who they do it for. Their passion is their products and services, and the people they share them with. Nobody opens a small business to get rich, they do it to impart their talents and treasures with those closest to them, their communities. If you think local businesses are in it for the fame or fortune, think again.
2020 has been a year for everyone; but besides health care, nobody has been affected more by this pandemic than small businesses. To put it "matter of fact," nearly 7.5 million local businesses in the United States will be at risk of closing permanently over the coming five months (a reference from RETHOS Main Street America). Sadly, that fact does not even include the already millions of small businesses that have shut their doors over the past eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local businesses need us now, more than ever, and what better time to show support than during the holiday season.
We have heard it a lot over the past months: “Support local! Shop small! Save our economy!” While communities have been trying to do just that, there is a lot that people aren’t aware of that could save our small businesses. As the Main Street & Downtown Director within the Shakopee Chamber of Commerce, my primary focus is assisting the small businesses community and helping local businesses. The last eight months have allowed me to truly understand what these businesses need from our community, and what it will take to ensure they survive beyond this pandemic.
Small businesses are looking to the holiday season to make up for lost revenue, increasing their productivity in shipping, delivery, and curbside services. To compete with larger entities like Amazon and Target, many businesses have extended their hours and taken on longer days during the weekends. Small businesses owners have growing concerns that buyers will prioritize convenience and sales pricing (that only large corporations can afford to give) over shopping local. Even if you are spending less on the holidays this year to make up for financials shortfalls, you can still support small businesses in many ways this season.
Although we are unable to dine out right now, you can order take out, buy from local bakeries, or consider catering from your local restaurants to help with holiday feasts. Don’t forget to tip! Our restaurants have employees who are heavily dependent on tips made on carry out orders in addition to their unemployment wages. If you know you’re going to get sick of holiday cooking at some point, purchase gift cards from your local restaurants, cafés, bakeries and breweries to use later on. When you get done wrapping gifts (last minute) at 7 p.m. on a Thursday and haven’t started dinner, you’ll thank yourself for pre-purchasing that gift card for some take-out.
It’s not just restaurants you can buy gift cards for, just about every small business has implemented a gift card or voucher option in 2020. Now I know, I came from a family who dubbed the giving of gift cards “lazy” and “impersonal." However, that mindset that shifted in 2020 for three distinct reasons:
- It is very easy to stick to a budget when buying gift cards. You can do an exact dollar amount, and you don’t have to worry about price changes or going out of stock. Small businesses will typically do a gift card in any amount, so whether you have a $10 limit for a white elephant gift, or a $100 price point, you will be able to stay within budget without worrying if you sent the right amount or bought enough gifts for the price.
- You can amp up your gifting by giving a few different gift cards from several locations. Splitting up gift cards between businesses is almost like receiving several presents in one. So, you know that niece or mother-in-law that is impossible to shop for? Find out their favorite boutiques, bookstores, record shops, coffee shops, etc. and get them a gift card from each! You don’t have to go through the headache of figuring out sizing, or what they’d actually want, and they can go purchase something they’ll actually keep.
- Returning gifts (regardless of price) creates huge financial deficits on businesses, especially small ones. It costs revenue for businesses to accept returned gift items, receipt or not. In this current global climate, most business owners are unable to resell returned items, or must heavily discount them, forcing them to eat the costs of that product. I have been guilty in the past of returning handfuls of gifts after the holidays to receive store credit, a gift card, or exchange for a different item. Until this year, I never considered the financial loss that came from returning things, especially within small, local businesses. Buying a gift card ensures that your gift won’t be returned or exchanged, and that your family member or friend will use it to purchase something themselves, lessening the chances of returns.
Not only does shopping local support the small businesses in your community, but research by American Express has also found that around 67 cents of every dollar spent in local businesses stick around in your local economy. Money spent within big box stores are quick to leave the area and sent off to large bank accounts, never to be seen again in your local community. Shopping local doesn’t just keep those businesses around, it strengthens your local economy, keeps your neighbors employed, helps out local programs, and contributes to a diverse and unique community.
More than anything, the best way to support your small business friends is to ask them how you can help. Not only should you tip and buy gift cards, but you should also write good reviews about their businesses on Google, Facebook, or any other social platforms. Share, repost, retweet, like, and follow their social media channels to help spread awareness for their businesses. Also, if you must miss an appointment for any reason, reschedule, do not cancel. All of these things can help your small, local businesses make it through these difficult times and see them through to the other side. Now, more than ever, shopping small and supporting local has never been more important. I implore you, shop local throughout the remaining holiday season, and make the conscious effort to continue to do so long after the new year.