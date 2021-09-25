A recent news item in the local newspaper’s business section announced the impending opening of a ‘Sota-style’ pizza shop soon coming to the southwest metro area.
Supposedly it will be multiple topping, heavy on the cheese and all fresh ingredients and square cut. It will be takeout and delivery only.
Gee, my family and I and hundreds of other have been eating pizza like that in-house family style for years down at the corner of First Avenue and Lewis Street. And delivery too, if you want it.
But we just called it about the best pizza in town.
Maynard Nelson
Shakopee