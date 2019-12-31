Precinct caucus night is coming up soon: Feb. 25.
It is a perfect time to let political party leaders, office holders and candidates know how we, as citizens, feel about issues. Concerned about climate? Join us at a Pre-Caucus Training at Savage City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss our best ideas to avert the climate crisis. MN 350, a non-partisan group of volunteers promoting clean energy in Minnesota, will help us define issues and explain how to become a delegate — or support a neighbor's election to be a delegate — to party conventions where candidates are chosen.
We can all become citizens of influence in this new year of heightened political activity. As Greta Thunberg said, "It is still not too late to act." Join us on Jan. 16. All are welcome.
Mary Ann Vande Vusse
Savage