This is in response to a letter by Keith Chellsen and Amy Tasto, "Prairie Pointe is a needed project," published in the Aug. 5 Valley News.
The writers pointed out the need for affordable housing in Scott County, which is true. The issue with the Prairie Point project is that the building is too large for that shared lot. The three-story building, with 42 apartments, would have only a 20-foot setback from the housing directly to the south. A 6-foot-tall fence would be added to the property line, with trees planted for added sound and privacy. All the apartment windows on the south side would then be above the fence site lines, so the fence would offer little privacy and the trees would take years to grow to a size that would offer any sight or sound blockage. A B-1 zoning would increase the setback to 75 feet and the building foot print would be much smaller.
It was also mentioned that Beacon has an exemplary experience operating housing. In a search on the internet, two problem cases just in the last nine months appear: Kimball Court and the Lonoke Apartments. Issues with management, up keep, drug use and squatters were reported. Beacon’s response was that the problems would be addressed but that it may take 90 to 120 days.
At the Shakopee Planning Commission meeting it was noted that Beacon submitted the proposal three years ago and had not yet met with the neighborhood regarding the proposal. Last week a meeting was held only to fulfill this obligation. Instead of trying to work with the neighborhood, the presentation was, "This is what we are going to build, how do you like it?" Comments were taken, but with the “cows already out of the barn” there would be no changes to the proposal.
Beacon pledges they will be good neighbors but have yet to show they are willing to work with the city or neighborhood.