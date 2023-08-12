This is in response to a letter by Keith Chellsen and Amy Tasto, "Prairie Pointe is a needed project," published in the Aug. 5 Valley News.

The writers pointed out the need for affordable housing in Scott County, which is true. The issue with the Prairie Point project is that the building is too large for that shared lot. The three-story building, with 42 apartments, would have only a 20-foot setback from the housing directly to the south. A 6-foot-tall fence would be added to the property line, with trees planted for added sound and privacy. All the apartment windows on the south side would then be above the fence site lines, so the fence would offer little privacy and the trees would take years to grow to a size that would offer any sight or sound blockage. A B-1 zoning would increase the setback to 75 feet and the building foot print would be much smaller.

