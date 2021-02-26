I was sad to see the comments from a person who stated so much misinformation in the Feb. 20 opinions.
Our nation's capitol was attacked on Jan. 6 by people who threatened to kill the vice president and other elected officials, and they succeeded in killing five people. She complained that our public servants are not serving us, questioning why the capitol has a fence. The same white supremacists burned down the police station in Minneapolis, taking advantage of the situation. They wanted Black Lives Matter to be blamed.
The people with the guns are not BLM or peaceful protesters who want change. They are right wing conspiracy theorists who think Democrats want to take guns away. They march around complaining about wearing a mask with guns, as though their lives are threatened. How ironic, since those would be considered crazies who should not have guns.
Mary Kinney
Shakopee