Shakopee City Administrator Bill Reynolds won't meet with SPUC Manager John Crooks, who has sent multiple invites. Crooks sends meeting invites during City Council meetings. Crooks and SPUC drag their feet on releasing salary information to Reynolds. Reynolds goes directly to the Minnesota Attorney General instead of working through the issues with SPUC and Crooks. Meanwhile, Mayor Mars claims "I don't play games" and appears to be fostering the feud based on the recent Shakopee Valley News coverage.
When I was young and my sister and I were arguing like children, my mom would yell from upstairs "Work it out you two. Don't make me come down there..." SPUC, Crooks, Reynolds, Mars, and Shakopee City Council: STOP WASTING OUR TAX DOLLARS! Figure it out. Spend money wisely on a mediator and move forward.
Don't make me contact a local news station. I'd bet one or more of them would love to air this on the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. news.
Mike Nelson
Shakopee