Civility is in peril. Sunday morning we were enjoying a nice long walk and it was peaceful and quiet. We approached an unmarked intersection where a man with his two dogs were standing, waiting to cross. Another man in his car had stopped well short of the intersection to allow them to cross. The man with the dogs gestured, quite impatiently, for the man in the car to go. After awhile the driver proceeded slowly past the man with the dogs, only to have the dog owner yell and swear at him as he was driving by. The driver pulled over and got out to explain he had waited not just out of courtesy, but because the law requires it. The man with the dogs continued swearing at him (the ones you get soap in your mouth for) while walking away, yelling that he knew the law and that the driver was a (more soap).
We just looked at each other in disbelief. An attempt at common courtesy met with insults, screaming and profanity. I hadn’t seen that since my days working at the prison. It’s spring and kids are everywhere, people are walking, biking, jogging, etc. So for the record, and for those impatient drivers who like to fly through intersections when people are crossing or trying to cross, here is the portion of the MN statute that applies:
169.21 Pedestrian. Subd. 2. Rights in absence of signal. (a) Where traffic-control signals are not in place or in operation, the driver of a vehicle shall stop to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within a marked crosswalk or at an intersection with no marked crosswalk. The driver must remain stopped until the pedestrian has passed the lane in which the vehicle is stopped.
To the gentleman in the red car who tried to be courteous (and obey the law) early Sunday morning, thank you. Your attempt at common courtesy is appreciated and did not go unnoticed. To the guy with the dogs, I hope you have a better day.
Larry Lindahl
Shakopee