I was very disappointed with the manner in which the writer of the article "Pregnant in Prison" described this pregnant woman: waddled, watermelon, loose skin, etc. The words were very crass, derogatory, and just plain mean. I expected better from this paper. In this day and age we don't need writers publicly bashing a pregnant woman's appearance, what we need is words that describe the miracle of life that is happening in this woman's body, and give this woman the respect she deserves.
Kathy Schultz
Shakopee