What a disappointing week for those of us represented in the Minnesota House by Erik Mortensen.
If you hadn’t heard, Rep. Mortensen is now a party of one after being kicked out of the New House Republican Caucus. Indeed, our representative is so ineffective with his fringe beliefs and childish, obtuse behavior that neither the alt-right caucus nor the mainstream Republican Caucus want anything to do with him.
Why does this matter? Because caucus membership isn’t just an inconsequential political game. Think of a caucus as a team effort to pool your strengths to reach a goal. If someone isn't helping the common goal, they drag the whole team down with them.
Mortensen was essentially cut from the team because he isn’t willing to be a good sport or behave in the professional manner expected of legislators. He’s been so preoccupied bashing his fellow legislators, including Republicans, that he hasn’t formed the relationships nor made the compromises necessary in his line of work to get any of his bills passed.
If Mortensen couldn’t get any tangible work done as part of a caucus, how can his constituents expect him to get anything accomplished without one?
Rachel Bryant
Shakopee