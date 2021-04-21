Why have we become a nation that wants to take sides on everything possible that happens in our world today? How can we honestly say that one person’s emotional, physical, or other pain is more to bear than the next person? As a nurse, helping and caring for patients, I cannot and will not judge one person’s pain level over another patient, and I’m sure if you were a patient, you would not want me to do that. I am compassionate, understanding, striving to do what I can to help alleviate that pain, in each patient.
When we decide to protest a platform, as is our Constitutional right, do we take into consideration the rights of others? Do we really care about the pain that someone else might also be feeling? Do we have the right to judge that one person’s (or family's) pain and suffering from that incident, is worse than the opposite side's?
Would it not be better if we would stop dividing ourselves, and start forgiving ourselves and others?
We just celebrated the death and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, a few weeks ago. Did He not suffer so that all of us might be forgiven?
I challenge not only myself, but each one of you to look deep inside your heart, and find the truth. If you truly do that, you might look differently at your neighbor, and want to help them in their suffering and pain. Not judging the pain level, but helping to alleviate it or lighten it in any way you can.
Luke 6:37: "Do not judge others, and God will not judge you; do not condemn others, and God will not condemn you; forgive others, and God will forgive you.”
2 Timothy 2:14-16,22-26: "Remind them of this, and charge them before the Lord to avoid disputing about words, which does no good, but only ruins the hearers. Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a workman who has no need to be ashamed, rightly handling the word of truth. Avoid such godless chatter, for it will lead people into more and more ungodliness...So shun youthful passions and aim at righteousness, faith, love, and peace, along with those who call upon the Lord from a pure heart. Have nothing to do with stupid, senseless controversies; you know that they breed quarrels. And the Lord's servant must not be quarrelsome but kindly to everyone, an apt teacher, forbearing, correcting his opponents with gentleness. God may perhaps grant that they will repent and come to know the truth, and they may escape from the snare of the devil, after being captured by him to do his will.
Peggy Gleason
Shakopee