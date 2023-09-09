I walk most days after work for longer distances and I see the state of driving behavior. It is atrocious.
To the driver who almost ran me over in the intersection of 17th Avenue East and Sarazin Street Thursday afternoon: jerk. I had the walk signal, traffic had stopped, I looked all directions and entered the crosswalk. I looked again, took another step and heard a vehicle approaching. Looking to my left, a white car ran the red light, coming straight at me. I did my best backward lean (think Neo from The Matrix), but the vehicle hit my forearm and hand with its windshield. The driver never stopped or even attempted to. I was almost killed, not exaggerating.
Stop signs have become a suggestion. Yellow lights used to signify imminent red: slow down and prepare to stop. For many, now, it’s a challenge. Floor it and beat the light. I believe a large number of people simply don’t care. Their attitude is “&*# you, I’m in a hurry, get out of my way.” Selfishness. You see reckless driving here in town, on the highways and the interstate.
These people know the police/sheriff and highway patrol can’t be everywhere. They’re betting on it. I have always had great respect for the men and women of law enforcement, in any capacity. This rant isn’t about them; it’s about that portion of reckless, selfish, ignorant knuckleheads who ignore traffic law and test their ability to avoid being caught, while endangering the lives of others.
I see it day-after-day, and unless you’re one of those careless, reckless drivers, so do you. About a week ago while walking I approached the same intersection and saw a young girl, maybe 10 years old, on her bike enter the crosswalk (she had the signal and right of way). A car drove into the crosswalk and came extremely close to hitting her because they were in a hurry to make a right turn, on red, presumably to get to Target. You would injure or kill someone because you’re in a hurry to get your Starbucks or toilet paper? Do you understand what your one or two+ ton vehicle will do to a pedestrian or bicyclist?
Seventeenth Avenue has become a drag strip. Ignoring the lights and crosswalk signals by Target and further down by SACS is common for some. If you are a parent with children who bike or walk down to Target, warn them if you haven’t already to be very careful at this intersection and at the crosswalks on 17th.
I believe that cameras capable of recording and taking still shots should be installed at all high-volume intersections, even though the ACLU has argued that it is a violation of some rights, which has scared some cities from using them. I also believe the ability to use cameras to identify those who, by recklessness and/or carelessness, would harm others outweighs their right to privacy.