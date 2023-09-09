I walk most days after work for longer distances and I see the state of driving behavior. It is atrocious.

To the driver who almost ran me over in the intersection of 17th Avenue East and Sarazin Street Thursday afternoon: jerk. I had the walk signal, traffic had stopped, I looked all directions and entered the crosswalk. I looked again, took another step and heard a vehicle approaching. Looking to my left, a white car ran the red light, coming straight at me. I did my best backward lean (think Neo from The Matrix), but the vehicle hit my forearm and hand with its windshield. The driver never stopped or even attempted to. I was almost killed, not exaggerating.

