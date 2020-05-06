Monday marked the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week. Across the country, communities will celebrate with discounted meals, heartfelt social media posts, and decorative lawn signs. The communal demonstrations of support mean a great deal to our nation’s teachers, but they are far from solutions to the roadblocks teachers face everyday while educating America’s future. Those solutions, and the sense of true appreciation that accompanies them, are something only legislators have control of.
So in addition to all the things that you do to celebrate teachers during this week of appreciation, feel free to send an email to your local and state representatives with a set of questions.
Ask your legislators if they know that our students need extensive support. Forty percent of Minnesota public school students qualified for free or reduced lunch in the 2017-2018 school year according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Researchers, like Eric Jensen and others, have demonstrated poverty’s adverse effects on students' social, emotional, and academic growth. Without the funds to support those students, we will continue to see disparities in success between students from different economic backgrounds.
Ask your legislators if they know that educators are doing much more than educating. According to the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey, 23% of 11th grade public school students report struggling with some type of mental health issue. Survey results also indicated that half of those students have experienced at least one traumatic life event. In addition to a place of learning, the classroom is now also a place for emotional support and breakthroughs. However, these successes are not possible when schools do not have the financial ability to fund resources and programs that are a necessity for many of our children.
Ask your legislators if they know that the state of Minnesota is not funding schools as much as they used to. North Star Policy Institute’s Jefferey Van Wychen reports that when adjusted for inflation, the amount of Minnesota state aid per pupil for schools has steadily decreased since 2003. As noted back in February by Christopher Magan of The Pioneer Press, this inability to keep up with inflation has caused many school districts to plan on reducing staff members for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
There are many difficult questions that we face as we move forward in addressing the needs of our students amidst the current global crisis. Thankfully, whether or not our educators will be there to help, support, and teach our nation’s students is not one of them. And perhaps when it comes to the issue of school funding, the only question we really need to ask legislators is quite simple: Do you appreciate our teachers?
Gust Abdalla
Shakopee