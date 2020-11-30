After reading Gary Shelton's editorial, I think he needs to turn off his TV news and put down his paper. Maybe he could cheer himself up by looking at his 401K balance. He believes, among other things (according to his editorial last week) that President Trump is vain, dishonest, vulgar and incompetent. Furthermore Shelton seems amazed that millions of Americans are falling for his gospel.
Since it is very unlikely that Shelton has ever met Trump, it is evident that Shelton is falling for the media's gospel.
In 2018, the Media Research Center analyzed White House stories from June 1 to Sept. 30 (over 1,000 stories) from the major media networks. They found that 92% were negative. There are many other media surveys since then that have the same results. Gary, 92% of the time that you saw or heard a President Trump story it was to get you to form the negative opinion that you have. Your article should have been titled "Media is eroding our democracy."
David Born
Shakopee