I would like to thank the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals at St. Francis Regional Medical Center for their care during my recent stay.
While there, I received excellent care from all the St. Francis staff. They were caring, efficient and knowledgeable about the next steps to take. Because of their care, I was able to return home and to work.
Our medical professionals have been working tirelessly for more than a year to help so many. I’m thankful for their care and their ongoing commitment to the health of their patients.
Thank you!
John Link
Shakopee